In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was found with a blood-soaked body in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district. She had gone to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh for Diwali.

The woman has been identified as Varsha Turkar. She worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport, reported NDTV. She had gone to her maternal home in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, to celebrate Diwali with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She got married in 2024. Her husband lives in Indore. As per police sources, Varsha left home around 4 pm on November 14. She went to the banks of the Wainganga River with her friend, Nitesh Agrawal, where she was stabbed.