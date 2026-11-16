- IndiGo employee Varsha Turkar stabbed to death in Gondia.
- Friend Nitesh Agrawal detained, police suspect foul play.
- Murder occurred after Diwali visit to Madhya Pradesh.
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was found with a blood-soaked body in a forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district. She had gone to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh for Diwali.
The woman has been identified as Varsha Turkar. She worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport, reported NDTV. She had gone to her maternal home in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, to celebrate Diwali with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
She got married in 2024. Her husband lives in Indore. As per police sources, Varsha left home around 4 pm on November 14. She went to the banks of the Wainganga River with her friend, Nitesh Agrawal, where she was stabbed.
After the incident, Agrawal informed her family.
Police said Varsha was attacked with a sharp weapon. Agrawal told police that some masked men attacked and robbed them. She was found near the Bondrani forest area in Gondia district, close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.
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When her family reached there, they found her bleeding heavily. She was taken to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead.
But the family became suspicious because Agrawal had no injuries, even though he claimed there was a violent attack. Police also found his statement confusing and have detained him for questioning.
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Police are questioning the friend who was with her and are looking into all angles. A post-mortem has been done. Relatives are also being questioned.