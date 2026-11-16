HighLights
  1. PM Modi extended greetings on Chhath Puja's final day.
  2. Devotees offered Usha Arghya to the rising sun.
  3. Festival dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya concluded.

Chhath Puja 2026: As the four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja concludes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the final day of the celebrations, stating that the "divine" bestows blessings on all devotees observing the fast.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country".

Political leaders across the country participated in Chhath Puja celebrations as devotees offered 'arghya' to the rising sun on the final day of the four-day festival.

Meanwhile, across the Delhi-NCR region, devotees gathered at various ghats and waterfronts to offer their final prayers.

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The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees took a holy bath and prepared a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal, and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya.

The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13.

Here are some pictures from the festival across states:

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A large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers to the rising sun at Mandawali area of East Delhi.

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Devotees came to offer prayers to the Sun God in Faridabad.

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Devotees also at the ghat at Noida Sector 21 Stadium to offer prayers to the Sun God.

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A large crowd of devotees was seen here as well. All the devotees were seen taking a dip in the Ganges of faith.

Meanwhile, on the final day of Chhath Mahaparva, devotees arrived in Gorakhpur to offer prayers to the rising Sun God.

In Bihar's Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' on his head as his wife, Deepmala, performed Chhath Puja rituals on the final day of the festival.

In Munger, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary arrived at a ghat to perform the morning 'arghya' rituals and offered prayers to the rising Sun.

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, participated in the Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun. The Chief Minister said that he and his wife visit his Assembly constituency, Kunkuri, every year to celebrate the festival and seek blessings.

In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered morning 'arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the final day of the festival.

Devotees across states have gathered at several ghats across the country, including in Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer arghya to the rising Sun.


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