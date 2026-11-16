Chhath Puja 2026: As the four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja concludes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the final day of the celebrations, stating that the "divine" bestows blessings on all devotees observing the fast.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country".

उदीयमान सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के साथ आज महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान संपन्न हुआ। प्रकृति को समर्पित इस दिव्य उत्सव में दृढ़ संकल्प और आध्यात्मिक साधना का अद्भुत संगम देखने को मिला। छठी मइया से विनती है कि वे सभी व्रतियों के साथ-साथ देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को अपना शुभाशीष प्रदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2026 Political leaders across the country participated in Chhath Puja celebrations as devotees offered 'arghya' to the rising sun on the final day of the four-day festival. Meanwhile, across the Delhi-NCR region, devotees gathered at various ghats and waterfronts to offer their final prayers.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja: Ghats Illuminated As Thousands Offer Sandhya Arghya; Union Minister Nityanand, CM Rekha Gupta Join | Watch The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees took a holy bath and prepared a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal, and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13.

Here are some pictures from the festival across states: A large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers to the rising sun at Mandawali area of East Delhi. Devotees came to offer prayers to the Sun God in Faridabad. Devotees also at the ghat at Noida Sector 21 Stadium to offer prayers to the Sun God. A large crowd of devotees was seen here as well. All the devotees were seen taking a dip in the Ganges of faith. Meanwhile, on the final day of Chhath Mahaparva, devotees arrived in Gorakhpur to offer prayers to the rising Sun God. #WATCH | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees perform Chhath Puja rituals at Bhim Sarovar, Gorakhnath Temple, on the final day of the festival. https://t.co/sUiW0f1SZC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 In Bihar's Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' on his head as his wife, Deepmala, performed Chhath Puja rituals on the final day of the festival. VIDEO | Chhath Puja 2026: BJP National President Nitin Nabin extends greetings, prays for the happiness and prosperity of people across the country. He says, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is not only progressing in terms of development but also promoting its heritage and culture. Chhath holds great significance for Bihar and is celebrated every year with immense enthusiasm and joy, inculcating the values of discipline, purity, sanctity and cleanliness. I once again offer my salutations to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya, praying that they continue to bless us with the energy to work throughout the year...When you worship the Divine, it should be done with a pure intent. 'Karma' and 'Dharma' are different. Now that we have fulfilled our 'Dharma', we will now focus on our 'Karma'." #ChhathPuja2026 #Chhath2026 #NitinNabin (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026 In Munger, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary arrived at a ghat to perform the morning 'arghya' rituals and offered prayers to the rising Sun. #WATCH | Munger: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary offers morning 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of Chhath Puja while visiting the Chhath Ghat. https://t.co/qz1P8Wo0Qw — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, participated in the Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun. The Chief Minister said that he and his wife visit his Assembly constituency, Kunkuri, every year to celebrate the festival and seek blessings. Jashpur, Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Today is the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. First of all, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on this festival. Today, we offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God and prayed for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh. It is a matter of great fortune that, on this sacred occasion, we have performed the groundbreaking ceremony for development projects worth more than ₹23 crore here..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026 In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered morning 'arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the final day of the festival. #WATCH | Delhi: After offering 'usha arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's wife Surabhi Tiwari sings a Chhath Puja song. https://t.co/ZjirNtlOXi — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026 Devotees across states have gathered at several ghats across the country, including in Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer arghya to the rising Sun.