Chhath Puja 2026: Preparations for Chhath Puja 2026 have picked up pace across Delhi, Gurugram, Patna and Jharkhand. Ghats, ponds and other water bodies have been cleaned, lit up and made ready for the main rituals. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at riverbanks and designated worship sites on Sunday evening to offer the first Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun.

The festival began on Friday with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on Saturday. Devotees observing the vrat are now in the middle of a strict 36-hour fast without food or water. The four-day celebrations will wrap up on Monday morning with Usha Arghya, when prayers are offered to the rising Sun.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja Travel Rush: Delhi-Bihar Flight Tickets Skyrocket To Rs 20,000; Trade Body Urges Centre To Step In Preparations In Delhi More than 1,400 Chhath ghats have been prepared across Delhi for the festival. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is keeping a close watch on the arrangements and is scheduled to visit two major ghats on Sunday and Monday, according to the Chief Minister’s Office. She will visit Sonia Vihar on Sunday, where she will meet devotees and take part in the Sandhya Arghya ceremony. The government has also made setups for devotees attending the evening rituals on Sunday and the morning prayers on Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others attend Chhath Kharna puja rituals at Panchsheel Enclave https://t.co/D2kTtdovxi — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi: Regarding Chhath Puja, DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said, "In the North District, around 50 organisers have taken permission for Chhath Puja, and since we have a very long stretch of the Yamuna riverbank, a large number of devotees are expected to arrive. Elaborate arrangements are being made by the North District, deploying 1,000 to 1,200 of our police personnel, along with 2,500 personnel from outside forces. Additionally, we are setting up watchtowers (machans) at the ghats to keep an eye on the crowd from a height for security purposes. Along with this, we are providing binoculars and night-vision binoculars so that even in the darkness of night, we can ensure that all devotees remain safe... For traffic management, traffic police arrangements will be in place along with the support of local police, and we will ensure that traffic moves smoothly. Given the massive crowd expected, we are fully deployed so that this festival of faith passes off peacefully; Delhi Police is completely prepared to conduct it smoothly." — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026 Chhath Arrangements In Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has identified 24 locations for Chhath celebrations, reported PTI. Teams have been told to clean water bodies, clear garbage, and clean up the surrounding areas before the rituals begin. The designated sites include Labour Chowk in Sector 5, New Palam Vihar, Shakti Park, Kanhai Village and Devilal Colony. Other spots are Sector 15 Part 2, Surat Nagar Phase 2, Kadipur Community Centre, Saraswati Enclave, Basai Talab and Chakkarpur village. The remaining locations include Sheetla Mata Mandir parking area, Om Vihar, Rajendra Park, Panjeri Plant in Sector 5, Shyam Kunj, Maruti Kunj, Shiva Enclave, Dev Nagar Part 2, Dhankot, Vatika in Sector 82, Ryan Enclave, Sneh Vihar in Bhondsi and Chandrashekhar Park. MCG officials have been asked to finish all necessary arrangements before devotees start arriving for the two Arghya ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Pollution: Capital's AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 392 Amid Chhath Puja, Rain Likely In Next 2 Days Patna: 102 Locations Ready For Chhath Devotees in Patna can perform Chhath rituals at 102 designated locations. These include permanent and temporary ponds, parks, temple premises, and Ganga ghats. The Patna Municipal Corporation has also pressed more than 15 water tankers into service to supply Ganga water to ponds across the city. The tankers will stop at major intersections and residential areas, where people can collect Ganga water free of cost. Each tanker is expected to stay at a spot for about 15 to 20 minutes. Of the identified locations, 18 fall under the New Capital circle, 42 under Patliputra, eight under Bankipur, and 31 under Kankarbagh. Azimabad has two permanent ponds, while Mangal Talab in Patna City has received special arrangements. Small water e-carts are also being used in Azimabad and Patna City to mix Ganga water into ponds, especially in areas where devotees traditionally prefer the river ghats for offering Arghya.

VIDEO | Delhi: On the second day of Chhath Puja festivities, Kharna prasad is being prepared at the residence of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/v8HCrva3V8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026 Jharkhand: NDRF, SDRF Teams Deployed At Major Water Bodies Police and disaster response teams have been stationed at major ponds, dams, lakes and reservoirs across Jharkhand ahead of Sunday’s evening prayers. A team of Ranchi police visited major water bodies, including Kanke Dam, Bada Talab, Hatia Dam and Raj Bhawan Pond. Authorities have cleaned and illuminated the water bodies and put up barricades to manage the flow of devotees. Extra police personnel, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, will remain on duty at key locations. Officials will also use drones, CCTV cameras and motorcycle patrol squads to keep an eye on crowds and respond quickly to any emergency. The security arrangements are meant to prevent accidents and ensure the festival goes off smoothly, particularly at crowded water bodies. Patna, Bihar: On the occasion of Kharna during the Chhath festival, BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited the state office of Union Minister Chirag Paswan today, where he partook in the Kharna prasad and joined the Chhath celebrations. https://t.co/P7YT6hySbe — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026 Chhath Sparks Political Row Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his remarks on the festival, accusing him of targeting people from the Hindi-speaking region for political gain. Thackeray had claimed that the BJP-led Maharashtra government was using the Chhath Puja to create divisions in Mumbai ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. His comments followed after Bhojpuri songs were played at several Mumbai railway stations ahead of the festival. The move drew criticism over the use of railway announcement systems for cultural and religious events.