Chhath Delhi-Bihar Airfare: Travelling home for Chhath Puja is getting costlier. Airfares on several domestic routes have shot up sharply amid the festival, with tickets on some busy sectors now costing nearly twice what they did just a few days ago. Peak fares are being reported anywhere from Rs 15,000 to as high as Rs 44,000.

The steepest jumps have been on flights linking Delhi with Bihar. The upcoming wedding season, which kicks off on November 20, is only adding to the pressure. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has already taken the matter up with the Centre, asking the government to step in and stop airlines from charging what it calls excessive fares. ALSO READ: Dead Fishes Float In Yamuna Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations, AAP-BJP Trade Charges Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Darbhanga Airfares See Sharp Rise A CTI survey found that passengers flying from Delhi to Bihar are being hit particularly hard. Delhi-Patna tickets have climbed to around Rs 18,000, while flights to Darbhanga are touching Rs 20,000. Delhi-Gaya fares have gone past Rs 16,700, compared with the usual Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 range.

Kolkata-Gaya tickets have also risen to roughly Rs 14,500. On some of the most in-demand routes, especially those with stopovers or limited airline options, peak prices have reportedly hit Rs 30,000 to Rs 44,000. These are the highest reported fares and can still vary depending on the airline, travel date, how early you book, and seat availability.

CTI Seeks Airfare Regulation Ahead Of Chhath Puja The CTI has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, urging the government to act quickly against the steep price rises. Its chairman, Brijesh Goyal, said the surge is making it tough for ordinary passengers and middle-class families to get home for the festival. Tickets that were available at nearly half the current price just days ago have suddenly become much more expensive, he noted.

With Chhath Puja travel overlapping with the start of the wedding season, the organisation has asked the government to make sure festive demand does not put air travel out of reach for most people. ALSO READ: Patna Chhath Puja Advisory: Traffic Diversions Announced On Nov 15-16; Check Restricted Routes, Parking Rules Five Measures CTI Wants The Government To Consider The industry body has suggested five steps to tackle rising airfares and boost competition among airlines: Regulate festive fares: Step in when ticket prices climb too high during festivals and the wedding season. Set an upper fare limit: Cap the maximum price airlines can charge on specific routes. Link fares to distance: Introduce a clear, distance-based pricing system so that ticket costs reflect the length of the journey. Add more flights: Increase services on busy routes such as Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Darbhanga, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru. Bring in more airlines: Allow two to three additional carriers to enter the market, arguing that greater competition would help bring prices down.