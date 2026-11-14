Yoga Instructor Murder Case: In a major development in the Kolkata yoga instructor murder case, West Bengal Police arrested the accused from Delhi's Anand Vihar. Dharambir Kumar, the accused and an online gaming partner of the victim, was apprehended outside the railway station in the national capital.

TOI reported that the accused was the boyfriend of 26-year-old Anjali Sau from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas. Anjali and Dharambir used to play an online game, PUBG, and later developed a relationship. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Shocker: Man Drugged, Strangled With Flag After Opposing Mother's Affair; 6 Held What Led To Murder Police suspect that Dharambir had plotted the crime after his relationship with her turned bitter over another woman, as he started playing an online game with another female gaming partner. According to media reports, the accused, a resident of Hazratganj in Lucknow, had joined a separate gaming group to play the game with another woman, which triggered trouble in their relationship.

What Police Said After Accused's Arrest Barrackpore Police Commissariat’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Kuntal Banerjee on Friday said the accused is being brought from Delhi, and more details will be revealed after getting information from the arrested accused. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Multiple Murders: Bodies Of All 7 Persons Killed By Cab Driver Recovered From 2 States After Massive Searches Yoga Instructor Was Found Dead On A Flat Victim's body was recovered on the night of November 10, from the residential flat of a five-storey housing cooperative in Baranagar, Kolkata on the night of November 10. The body was recovered in a lying position with injury marks. It is learnt that the deceased's sister and brother-in-law owned the flat, but they live in Hooghly.

Anjali occasionally used to visit the flat. On Monday, the flat owner, i.e., Sau's brother-in-law, left the flat key with a neighbour. On November 10, in the afternoon, Anjali entered the flat after taking the key from the neighbour. The accused carried the victim's mobile phone and sent a message to family members to give the impression that she was alive. Police said they are investigating the exact reason for this brutal murder. (With the inputs from Agencies)