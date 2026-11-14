Four people were killed, and 18 others were injured after two buses carrying pilgrims from Ferozepur to Amritsar collided on the Jammu-Kashmir-Rajasthan National Highway near Naushera Pannuan in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday. The crash occurred when the first bus suddenly pressed the brakes to avoid hitting a biker crossing the highway median near Naushera Pannuan. A second bus, which was following it, crashed into the vehicle from behind. Both the buses belonged to the Chief Minister's pilgrimage service and were ferrying passengers from Ferozepur to the Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar.

The impact was so severe that four passengers died on the spot, while 18 others sustained injuries. A loud explosion-like sound was also heard at the time of the crash. ALSO READ: Mann Govt Launches 'Punjab Da Crorepati' Quiz With Prizes Up To 1 Crore: Who Can Apply, Prize Structure And Game Rules Rescue Teams Rush To Spot, Emergency Declared At Hospital Soon after the accident, teams from the Road Safety Force reached the spot and began rescue operations. Police personnel were also dispatched to the site, with SSP Surendra Lamba confirming that a team had been sent to oversee the situation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Dhawan announced the emergency and asked for as many ambulances as possible to be rushed to the crash site. Hospital administration summoned doctors to the emergency ward of the hospital to treat injured passengers. The bodies of four passengers were brought to the hospital, while the condition of 10 injured passengers was said to be critical.

ALSO READ: Punjab: Three Arrested In Rupnagar After Video Shows Youths Consuming Drugs In Public Toilet Three Ambulances Get Stuck In Traffic While Carrying Injured The rescue operation also faced difficulties as three ambulances transporting injured passengers from Naushera Pannuan to the hospital reportedly got caught in traffic jams. The delay added to the challenges faced by emergency teams as they rushed the injured for medical treatment.

SSP Surendra Lamba said police teams had been deployed at the accident site and relief work was underway.