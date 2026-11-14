Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joined gig workers in a bike rally in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 14, with both leaders riding pillion on two-wheelers driven by gig workers. Gandhi was seen riding behind a female gig worker, while Revanth Reddy also took a pillion ride behind another worker.

The rally began at the Shilparamam Government Auditorium in the city's IT corridor and concluded at Jayabheri Ground in Madhapur, where Gandhi launched the Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme. VIDEO | Telangana: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participates in Bike Rally with gig workers from Shiparamam to Jayabheri ground. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/IyY7S0WLhx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026 ALSO READ: Telangana BJP Chief's House Arrest To Norwegian Journalist's Visa Rejection: Bharat Summit Turns Into Political Showdown Addressing the gathering, Gandhi announced Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance and Rs 10 lakh in health insurance for gig workers. He also said that 1 per cent of every transaction for each delivery would be contributed towards their welfare, with the amount transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Gig Workers' Board.

"Most importantly, you will get 1 per cent of every transaction for every delivery directly into your bank accounts. The company will have to give you this in every city of Telangana. This money will go to the gig workers' board and then directly to the bank accounts of gig workers," ANI quoted the Congress leader.

Gig Workers To Access Work Details, Earnings On Mobile Phones Gandhi said the new law would give gig workers access to their work-related data, including details of deliveries, completed rides and payments, through their mobile phones. "The 21st century is the century of data. Data is discussed across the country; data centres are being set up. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Uber - all of these function on the strength of data. But gig workers were not getting their own data in India until now," he said.

He added that the Telangana government would set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones across Hyderabad and other cities in the state, where delivery executives and other platform-based workers could park their vehicles, take breaks, relax or sleep between assignments. The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, also provides safeguards against arbitrary termination. Under the law, aggregators must communicate valid reasons for terminating workers in writing and provide at least seven days' notice. It also requires platforms to ensure timely payments and a safe working environment.

Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Fulfilled Promise Made To Workers Recalling his meeting with Telangana's gig workers in 2023, Gandhi said they had shared their hardships, demands and concerns with him. He said the Congress had then promised to take steps to address their issues and provide them with protection.

ALSO READ: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Phone-Tapping Claims, Tells Him To 'Get His Head Examined' "I had a meeting with the gig workers of Telangana. You shared your sorrow and pain with me. At that time, I said that the Congress party, our CM and all of us had promised you that we would take steps regarding your demands and we would make every effort to help you and protect you. Today, we are fulfilling that promise," he said.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP and RSS, alleging that their ideology favoured big corporate groups such as Adani and Ambani while treating workers like bonded labourers. He said the Congress wanted gig workers to receive social security, dignity and a fair share in economic growth.