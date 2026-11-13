Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again called for an open debate with PM Modi on Friday. But this time, Gandhi has made serious allegations against the PM. He alleged that PM Narendra Modi had his phone tapped. Gandhi also levelled allegations against the PM of being under the control of foreign powers.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in a video posted by Congress on X.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says Some Think Constitution 'Resides In Their Pocket' Rahul Gandhi Says He Has Proofs The Congress leader has alleged that he already has evidence to back his claims that the PM is under the influence of "foreign powers." Gandhi said the information is on his phone and that PM Modi knows the details.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞-𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. https://t.co/lhcxKdv6ph — Congress (@INCIndia) November 13, 2026 "The moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Gandhi said. Gandhi earlier challenged the PM to discuss allegations of anti-national activities and foreign influence in a public debate, saying he was ready to take part at any time and place. "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place," he said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Again Challenges PM Modi For Public Debate Over 'Dimagi Naxal' And 'Foreign Influence' Remark Rahul Gandhi Renews Open Debate Challenge To PM Modi Gandhi has repeatedly asked PM Modi to accept his challenge for an open debate. On November 6, he said he was ready to join a discussion on "any platform, any time, any place”. In a post on X, the Congress leader had also directly appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter responded to his challenge by asking him to raise the matter in Parliament instead.

Shah said the government was ready to call a special session of Parliament if the Congress formally requested one. He maintained that Parliament was the right place to discuss the issue. BJP-Opposition Face-Off Over SIR The exchange comes amid a growing political face-off between the BJP and Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On Thursday, Shah accepted Gandhi’s challenge but urged the Lok Sabha LoP to take up the matter inside Parliament. The Home Minister also challenged the Congress to formally seek a special session to discuss the issue.