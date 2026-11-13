The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp counter-attack against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having his phone tapped. Rejecting the allegations, the BJP said Gandhi should "get his head examined".

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Alleges PM Modi Tapped His Phone, Renews Open Debate Challenge Over 'Foreign Influence' Rahul Gandhi Alleges Phone Tapping, Renews Debate Challenge In a video shared by the Congress on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi claimed his mobile phone was tapped and accused the Prime Minister of acting under the influence of foreign powers. Maintaining that evidence backing his claims was on his phone, he pressed for an open, face-to-face debate.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐞-𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. https://t.co/lhcxKdv6ph — Congress (@INCIndia) November 13, 2026 "The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Gandhi said. Reiterating that he was willing to participate in such a debate at any venue or time, he added, "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place."

In another video posted on X, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of speaking from a script during public addresses, stating, "The stage is yours, the atmosphere is yours - yet you need a script. It seems the pressure has overwhelmed you."

BJP Rejects Phone-Tapping Allegations Responding to the allegations, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the phone-tapping allegations. ALSO READ: PM Modi Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says Some Think Constitution 'Resides In Their Pocket' "Rahul Gandhi, I can only safely say to him, with all respect, must get his head examined. Nobody is bothered about tapping his phone. Nobody is interested in tapping his phone. If anybody is interested, it's to understand why his brain only functions on lies day after day," Chandrasekhar said. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)