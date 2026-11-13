Pune CNG Price Hike: People using CNG vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) in Pune will now have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has hiked CNG prices by Rs 1.25 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Rs 1.50 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The new rates kicked in at Thursday midnight. MNGL has linked the hike to a rise in the basic cost of buying natural gas.

How Much Will CNG And PNG Cost In Pune Now? CNG will now cost you Rs 99 per kg across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. Earlier, it was Rs 97.75 per kg. Households that rely on PNG for cooking will see the revised rate of Rs 53 per SCM, up from Rs 51.50. This revised amount will show up in the monthly bills of domestic consumers.

ALSO READ: LPG Cylinder New Rules From Nov 1: Revision In Prices To Booking Rules, Check Key Changes; Will It Affect Your Kitchen Budget? Who Will Be Affected By The Latest Hike? The CNG price revision will push up fuel costs for private car owners, cab operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial transporters. People who put in long hours on the road for work are likely to feel the pinch more over a full month.

Higher running costs could also start putting pressure on transport and delivery charges. That said, there is still no official word on any matching rise in passenger fares or freight rates. PNG users will simply have to budget for the increased rate when their gas bills arrive.

ALSO READ: CNG Prices In Mumbai Hiked By Rs1/kg To Rs 90 As MGL Announces Second Hike In Two Months Second Hike Reported In Recent Months This is the second hike reported in recent months. Back in September, MNGL had already raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Re 1 per SCM. The latest increase comes at a time when natural gas procurement costs continue to influence the final rates charged to consumers.

Nashik And Dhule Also See CNG Price Hike CNG users in Nashik and Dhule have not been spared either. Rates in both districts have also gone up by Rs 1.25 per kg. With the revised prices now in force, motorists in these areas will also face higher fuel bills.