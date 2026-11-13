Jagran correspondent, Faridabad: Two brothers were shot at after a dispute over the removal of a parked car near the Central Bank on Kacha Khedi Road in Faridabad on Thursday. The incident was reported amid massive outrage over a similar incident in which Paramjeet Dhankhar, a 42-year-old Singapore-based tech executive, was shot dead by his neighbour in Faridabad's Sector 21 over a parking dispute on the evening of Dhanteras.

The victims, identified as Prince Jangra and Prashant Jangra, residents of Bharat Colony, were taken to the Asian Hospital, Sector 21A in critical condition after they suffered bullet injuries. A case has been filed at the Kheri Pul Police Station on Friday.

ALSO READ: Faridabad Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive Murder: Accused Chased Him, Kept Firing After He Fell; Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces Accused Is Delhi Cop's Son The accused, named Jaswant, is reportedly the son of a Delhi police officer. His father is an SI in the Delhi Police. The complainant demanded strict legal action against the accused. How Incident Unfolded According to the complaint, on the night of November 12, at around 9.20 pm, complainant Piyush, along with his cousin Prashant Jangra, Prince Jangra and other family members, was going to Delhi Railway Station in Prashant's car.

ALSO READ: Ex-Tech Mahindra Official Who Came From Singapore To Attend Wedding Shot Dead By Neighbour Over Parking Dispute In Faridabad When they reached the Bharat Colony on Kachha Khedi Road, a Brezza car was parked on the road, blocking their way. They asked the driver to pull over, but he refused to give way, triggering an argument between the two sides.

It is alleged that the driver of a Brezza car parked his vehicle in front of Prashant's car and began hurling abuses at them. When the complainants protested, the accused began threatening them. Jaswant pulled out a pistol and opened fire. The complaint stated that the accused fired several shots with the intent to kill them. Bullets hit Prashant and Prince, prompting a police action. (With Inputs from Harendra Nagar)