- 7.5 km elevated Pink Line section opens November 14
- Expands Bengaluru metro network to 103.6 km
- Digital ticketing via QR code and WhatsApp available
Bengaluru Namma Metro Pink Line: Bengaluru residents will finally be able to use the Pink Line of the Namma Metro after several missed deadlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate its 7.5-km elevated section on Friday.
The new section will open to the public at 6 am on November 14. With its launch, Bengaluru's operational metro network will expand to 103.6 km, making it the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi.
The Pink Line is a 21.25-km rapid transit corridor connecting south Bengaluru to the northern parts of the city, running from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.
The line is being opened in two phases, with the 7.5-km elevated section becoming operational first. It is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road towards the Electronic City corridor and other parts of the metro network.
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The remaining 13.76-km underground section, from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, is currently undergoing systems testing and is expected to open by May 2027.
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Bengaluru Pink Metro Line: Check Stations On First Phase
The initial 7.5-km elevated stretch of the Pink Line will have six operational stations:
- Kalena Agrahara
- Hulimavu
- Bilekahalli–IIMB
- N.S. Palya–J.P. Nagar 4th Phase
- Jayadeva Hospital (interchange with the Yellow Line)
- S.G. Palya (Suddagunte Palya)
Metro Timings And Train Frequency
Services on the newly opened elevated stretch will begin with five BEML-built trains. During peak hours, trains will run at intervals of eight minutes.
Bengaluru Pink Metro Line: Ticket Prices
Namma Metro follows a distance-based fare system across its Purple, Green, Yellow and Pink lines. Tickets for the newly opened 7.5-km elevated section will cost between Rs 10 and Rs 30.
Commuters changing trains at major interchange stations, such as Jayadeva Hospital (Yellow Line) and MG Road (Purple Line), will not have to pay an additional interchange charge.
How To Book Bengaluru Metro Tickets Online
Commuters can purchase metro tickets on their smartphones before or during their journey. QR code tickets offer a 5 per cent discount compared to standard paper tickets.
Passengers can also book tickets through WhatsApp using the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) number at +91 81055 56677.
Follow these steps to book a ticket through WhatsApp:
1. Send Hi to the BMRCL WhatsApp number to start a conversation.
2. Select the Book Ticket option.
3. Enter your source and destination stations.
4. Make the payment through UPI using Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or other supported payment apps.
5. You will receive a QR code that can be scanned at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.
Commuters can also purchase physical single-journey tickets at any Pink Line metro station.
The remaining underground section will extend the route towards Nagawara, completing the 21.25-km Pink Line corridor.