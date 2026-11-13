Bengaluru Namma Metro Pink Line: Bengaluru residents will finally be able to use the Pink Line of the Namma Metro after several missed deadlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate its 7.5-km elevated section on Friday.

The new section will open to the public at 6 am on November 14. With its launch, Bengaluru's operational metro network will expand to 103.6 km, making it the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi.

The Pink Line is a 21.25-km rapid transit corridor connecting south Bengaluru to the northern parts of the city, running from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

The line is being opened in two phases, with the 7.5-km elevated section becoming operational first. It is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road towards the Electronic City corridor and other parts of the metro network.