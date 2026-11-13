Microsoft Outage Today: As Microsoft was hit by a global outage on Thursday, it not only impacted users on the US tech giant's platforms like Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365, but also caused disruptions to flight operations in India, with SpiceJet cancelling three departures from Delhi on Friday morning. Other airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have put out passenger advisories and asked travellers to check for the latest updates before leaving for the airport.

The SpiceJet has cancelled three flights from Delhi to Pune, Leh and Mumbai. Two more services, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Darbhanga and Mumbai, were delayed because of the same technical issue. ALSO READ: Microsoft Outage Today: Users Face Trouble On Outlook, Teams, OpenAI And Anthropic; Services Gradually Being Restored SpiceJet Cancels 3 Flights, Air India Issues Update SpiceJet has reported cancellations and delays in its Delhi operations as the Microsoft outage hits digital services. Air India, on the other hand, has said its flight operations are running normally. The airline is keeping an eye on the situation and has confirmed that its communication channels are still working.

It has also temporarily rerouted email traffic so that passengers continue to get messages without any break. The carrier said customer emails are still being answered within its usual 24-hour response window. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also asked passengers to keep an eye on flight-related notifications and check their booking status before travelling. Delhi Airport has issued its own advisory, urging flyers to stay updated about their departures. Service Advisory Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2026 #TravelUpdate: Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails. For immediate assistance, please contact our 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out to us through our social media channels. Our team will be happy to assist you. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 13, 2026 What Caused The Microsoft Outage? The disruption started on Thursday and affected several Microsoft services, including Outlook and Teams. Users in different regions reported trouble accessing their email accounts and using the company’s apps. ALSO READ: Corporate Opportunity: Microsoft Reclaims World's Second-Most Valuable Company Title As Nvidia CEO's Affair Makes Headlines

Microsoft acknowledged the problem and said it was looking into reports of users having difficulty accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. The company, which is based in Redmond, Washington, also said it was testing a possible fix. In updates posted on social media, it had not given a detailed explanation of what caused the disruption. "We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X. Since airlines depend on digital platforms for communication and operational updates, passengers have been advised to confirm their flight status directly with their respective carriers before heading to the airport.