Weather Update: Weather activity over the Bay of Bengal has raised the possibility of another cyclonic storm forming soon. Some weather models suggest a possible landfall around November 19-20, but there is still no clear forecast on where the system might move or which coastline it could approach. The European weather model points to a possible track towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Other projections show it could instead head towards Bangladesh or Myanmar. Its actual path is expected to become clearer over the next few days.

Cyclone Threat Over Bay Of Benga The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal after a cyclonic circulation developed over the central Andaman Sea and nearby areas. The system is likely to strengthen into a depression over the central-south Bay of Bengal by November 15. IMD’s extended-range outlook also suggests it could intensify further and possibly turn into a cyclonic storm.

ALSO READ: Bay of Bengal May See New Low-Pressure System On Nov 13; Is Another Cyclone Coming? Different models still don’t agree on the system’s movement or possible landfall. Officials expect a clearer picture of its track once the depression forms. Odisha May See Rain From Nov 17: Check Districts Dr Sharat Chandra Sahu, Director of the Centre for Climate and Environment (CEC) at UNGA, said the system could develop into a depression or deep depression, according to Jagran.com. He added that the chance of it gaining enough strength to become a cyclonic storm is still there.

His assessment points to a possible landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Kavali and Machilipatnam, late on November 19 or early on November 20. If the system follows this route, Odisha could start seeing weather changes from November 17-18. Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri may get light rain first. Between November 19 and 21, rains could spread to Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada, along with Gajapati. Heavy rain is also possible in isolated places.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies For Delhi-NCR; Heavy Rain Alerts Issued For Southern States For Diwali Meteorologist Vishwajeet Sahu has said the system may reach cyclonic storm intensity around November 17. Early projections indicate a westward move towards Andhra Pradesh, but the system could turn northeast after reaching the central Bay of Bengal. A shift in direction could bring West Bengal, Bangladesh or Myanmar into its possible path. How much Odisha is affected will depend on the system’s final track and how close it passes to the state’s coastline.