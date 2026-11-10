Weather Update: After back-to-back cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, had a hard-hitting impact on the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, is the region up for another cyclonic storm? Well, according to the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 13, which will reportedly move northwestward and become a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Is Another Cyclone On The Way? While it is very early to say whether the system will turn into a cyclone, given that the IMD didn't indicate any such formation, it should be noted that not all low-pressure areas turn into cyclones. It depends pretty much on several oceanic and atmospheric conditions.

IMD WEATHER UPDATE | RAINFALL & SNOWFALL ALERT Weather Forecast Update | 10–16 November 2026: Rainfall & Snowfall Alerts Across India; Low Pressure Area Likely Over Southeast Bay of Bengal A Western Disturbance is likely to bring rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region till 13th November, with isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Kashmir Valley on 12th November. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th–11th and 15th–16th November, and Kerala & Mahe on 16th November. Meanwhile, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 13th November and subsequently become a Well Marked Low Pressure Area within the next 24 hours. #WeatherAlert #RainfallAlert #HeavyRainfall #TamilNaduWeather #KeralaWeather #KashmirWeather #SnowfallAlert #WesternDisturbance #WeatherForecast #IndiaWeather #IMDAlert @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 10, 2026 Western Disturbance To Bring Heavy Rains The IMD, in its latest update, also issued a heavy rainfall and snowfall alert for several parts of India. A western disturbance is likely to bring rain and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region on November 13. Isolated heavy rain and snowfall are also forecast over the Kashmir Valley on November 12. ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies For Delhi-NCR; Heavy Rain Alerts Issued For Southern States For Diwali

Heavy Rain Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 10-11 and again on November 15 and 16. Kerala and Mahe may witness showers on November 16.

How Cyclone Arnab and Murasu Wreaked Havoc Both cyclones have caused substantial damage to crops, houses, and traffic, among others. Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra coast on October 28. Soon after, Cyclone Murasu wreaked havoc while making landfall on November 3.

These systems brought very heavy rainfall accompanied by severe storms, thunderstorms and flooding across the states. It also had an impact on other places, including Chennai, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar, etc. ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu Triggers Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States; Check Forecast For Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCR On November 10, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reviewed the crop damage caused by the recent cyclones. Officials told him that 4,61,194 hectares of agricultural land and another 29,960 hectares of horticultural land had been hit. Cyclone Arnab alone damaged 3,27,843 hectares across 15 districts and affected 5,23,136 farmers. That works out to just over 30% of the state's total cultivated area of 10,90,933 hectares. The estimated crop loss stands at nearly 9.78 lakh tonnes, according to The Hindu.

In Odisha, at least 1.18 lakh people were reportedly affected, over 75,000 hectares of farmland were destroyed, and 1,672 houses were damaged in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.