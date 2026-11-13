Microsoft Down Today : Thousands of users on Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365, faced disruptions after the US tech giant was hit by an outage for hours in the wee hours of Friday. Around 1.3 lakh users on the outage tracker Downdetector reported issues accessing Outlook around 1 pm. Downdetector said Microsoft's outage reports on November 12 reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour.

OpenAI's And Anthropic's AI Services Affected

Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and other apps of the company remained disrupted for their users for more than five hours, with the ⁠outage also hitting connectors used by OpenAI's and Anthropic's AI services.

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Microsoft's outage reports on November 12 reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour on Downdetector. Microsoft says its Exchange Online incident began at 16:17 UTC. Reports to Downdetector about Outlook began climbing at about 17:25 UTC, 12:25 in New York. By 18:25, reports about five Microsoft services combined reached 19,650 a minute, against <15 a minute on an average Thursday. Outlook reports alone peaked at more than 2,000 times their normal level. Reports did not stay in the Americas. They jumped tenfold in the UK at 17:43, in India at 23:21 local time and in New Zealand at 06:55 local time. Between 17:00 and 18:55 UTC, nearly 3 in 10 reports came from outside the US. We count a country here once its reports reach ten times normal and at least 20 in five minutes. Reports about Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams and OneDrive each rose more than a hundredfold, and Azure about a hundredfold. Xbox, GitHub and LinkedIn, also Microsoft's, rose far less. Microsoft said a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing elevated load across multiple regions. At 19:38 UTC, reports were still running at more than 11,000 a minute. — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2026

What Microsoft Said On Outage

Microsoft said it was still working to return affected servers to service, and had observed limited recovery as users gradually reconnected. Reports ‌of Outlook problems peaked at 138,058 around 1 p.m. ET and had fallen to around 34,490 by evening, according to Downdetector.

The IT giant had earlier in the day pointed to several servers being unexpectedly unavailable due to the ⁠elevated ⁠load and not an increase in traffic.