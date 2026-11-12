US Shooting: At least one person died and four others got injured after being shot in Washington DC on Thursday within walking distance from the White House. While providing details, the authorities stated that the incident occurred in Logan Circle, around two kilometers away from the White House. However, the details, including the exact location of the shooting have not been disclosed by the officials yet.

Nearby Streets Closed Lee Lepe, MPD spokesperson Officer, has described the shooting as an active shooter situation, reported The Washington Post. He further stated that the police is still searching for the suspect, adding that the authorities still do not have description of the shooter yet.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Resigns as NVIDIA CEO; Colette Kress Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer The authorities have also closed the nearby streets and have asked the local residents and tourists to avoid visiting the site. A large number of concerned officials have been deployed in the region for the rescue works. Apart from this, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also been sent at the site to assist the officials.

Incident Amid Heavy Deployment Of NGM As per the authorities, the incident has happened at the same location where a onetime member of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted in August 2025. US President Donald Trump, following the incident, imposed direct federal control over the capital city, leading to deployment of hundreds of National Guard Members.

ALSO READ: What Makes India Most Resilient Economy For 2026–30? Here’s What Data Says Earlier on November 5, a deadly shooting took place at Citibank's office campus in Tampa, Florida, leaving one woman dead and four other people injured. The attack took place during lunchtime when thousands of employees were present at the office complex. The sudden gunfire caused employees to panic and run for safety. (Updates to follow)