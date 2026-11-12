Jensen Huang on Thursday resigned as president, chief executive officer, and board member of Nvidia with immediate effect following reports that the 63-year-old had two extramarital affairs, one with a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to him, and another with a Chinese woman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

In an official statement, Nvidia's board stated that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while continuing in her current roles. The board has launched a search for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's Children In Focus For Nvidia CEO Role Amid Exit Buzz Over Affair Row "Jensen's contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry," the statement read. Colette Kress Steps In As Interim Chief Kress has led Nvidia's finance organisation since joining the company in September 2013, playing a key role in its growth and evolution. Before Nvidia, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at leading technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

"NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years," said Colette Kress, Interim CEO and CFO of NVIDIA. "We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders," Kress added. ALSO READ: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Alleged Extramarital Affair Could Trigger Political Fallout In Washington Harvey Jones Named Board First-Ever Chair Of Board The board appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever Chair of the Board. Jones has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, venture investor, and technology executive, including serving as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors, said. "The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption," Jones added. What's Behind Huang's Exit Pressure had been mounting on Huang in recent days following reports that the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing. Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to discuss his possible ouster. That meeting followed reports earlier in the day that Huang had also been in an extramarital affair with a senior company executive who reported directly to him. (With Inputs From Reuters) You May Also Like To Watch