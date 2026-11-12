Colette Kress will lead NVIDIA, the world’s biggest chipmaker, after Jensen Huang resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of NVIDIA with immediate effect, an official note said on Friday.

Kress will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor has been named.

Earlier, NVIDIA initiated a probe against Huang following an investigation initiated against him after an alleged espionage involving an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and allegedly a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

The board of directors appointed Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Kress has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer,” an official statement said.

Who Is Colette Kress?

Colette Kress is currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at NVIDIA, the designation she has held since joining the company in September 2013. During her tenure, she has led the company’s finance organisation and has played a key role in NVIDIA’s growth and evolution.