Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit(6 per cent), rising 6.09 per cent in October for the first time in two years. Earlier in September, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was at 5.54 per cent. Meanwhile, considering the higher inflation rates in the past few months, the higher inflation rates in the past few economists anticipate a policy rate hike by the RBI next month.

Food Inflation Played Key Role In Higher Inflation

Sustained uptick in food and essential items prices and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Thursday showed that food inflation spiked to 8.94 per cent in the month under review from 7.74 per cent in the previous month.

Top 5 High-Inflation Items From The Index

Item Inflation (%) Onion 116.22% Garlic 60.74% Silver Jewellery 52.39% Ginger 48.32% Lemon 47.30%

This is the first time in two years that retail inflation breaches the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent. Earlier, in October 2024, the metric hit 6.25 per cent. RBI is tasked with keeping inflation within the range of 2-6 per cent. In October 2024, retail inflation was 6.25 per cent.

Economists Predict Rate Hikes Ahead

DBS Bank Senior Economist and Executive Director, Radhika Rao, expects a rate hike in the next RBI MPC meeting to mitigate the higher inflation.