Apollo Micro Systems Limited shares will be in focus in the next trading session on Friday after the stock was added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index. The Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company, in an exchange filing, informed that the decision was taken after MSCI's November 2026 review and that the change will be effective at the close of trading on November 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, the defence sector stock settled at Rs 440.95, down 2.91 per cent or Rs 13.20 on Thursday. Its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 466.50 and Rs 179.50 on NSE, respectively.

Apart from Apollo Micro Systems 11 other Indian companies added to the MSCI list that includes PI Industries, HUDCO, Shadowfax Technologies, and E2E Networks.

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Quarterly results

The defence company posted strong quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Metric Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 Revenue Rs 388 crore (up 72% YoY) Rs 639 crore (up 78% YoY) Net Profit / PAT Rs 46 crore Rs 71 crore (up 50% YoY) EBITDA - Rs 165 crore (up 65% YoY)

Share Price History

According to NSE data, the stock has given a robust return this year despite volatility in the stock market.

Period Return Year To Date 59% Six Months 49% 1 Year 56% 1 Month 9% 1 Week 5% 5 Years 3,600%

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.