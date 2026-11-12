Apollo Micro Systems Limited shares will be in focus in the next trading session on Friday after the stock was added to the MSCI India Small Cap Index. The Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company, in an exchange filing, informed that the decision was taken after MSCI's November 2026 review and that the change will be effective at the close of trading on November 30, 2026. 

Meanwhile, the defence sector stock settled at Rs 440.95, down 2.91 per cent or Rs 13.20 on Thursday. Its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 466.50 and Rs 179.50 on NSE, respectively. 

Apart from Apollo Micro Systems 11 other  Indian companies  added to the MSCI list that includes  PI Industries, HUDCO, Shadowfax Technologies, and E2E Networks.  

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Quarterly results 

The defence company posted strong quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year. 

Metric

Q2 FY27

H1 FY27

Revenue

Rs 388 crore (up 72% YoY)

Rs 639 crore (up 78% YoY)

Net Profit / PAT

Rs 46 crore

Rs 71 crore (up 50% YoY)

EBITDA

-

Rs 165 crore (up 65% YoY)

Share Price History 

According to NSE data, the stock has given a robust return this year despite volatility in the stock market. 

Period

Return

Year To Date

59%

Six Months

49%

1 Year

56%

1 Month

9%

1 Week

5%

5 Years

3,600%
 
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice. 

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