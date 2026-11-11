Apollo Micro Systems shares skyrocketed over 9 per cent during the session on Wednesday, November 11, on massive buying interest amid firm trading in the domestic stock market. The defence stock started the session slightly higher at 418.20 as compared to the previous close of Rs 414.05 on the NSE.

However, amid buying momentum, Apollo Microsystem soared 9.9 per cent to touch an intraday high at Rs 455. Last seen, the defence stock was trading at Rs 449.60, up 8.59 per cent or Rs 35.55. The stock has given a massive over 60 per cent return this year so far despite a lot of volatility in the stock market.

Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 466.50 and Rs 179.50, respectively.

Share Price History

According to data on BSE as of 1:26 PM on November 11 2026, the performance of the stock is:

Period Performance 1 Week Up 3.3% 1 Month Up 15.5% 3 Months Up 15.6% 6 Months Up 41% Year to Date Up 63% 1 Year Up 62% 3 Years Up 285% 5 Years Up 3,599%

This is a developing story..

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.