Bright Outdoor Media shares are to be in focus during the session on Friday after the stock got listed on the NSE main board. Meanwhile, the company's shares started trading in the green despite volatility in the stock market in early trading. 

Share Price Today On NSE 

The company's shares started the session with a jump of Rs 12.6 to Rs 387.50 on NSE as compared to the last closing of Rs 374.90. It later hit a high at Rs 388, up 3.5 per cent. 

Last seen, the stock was trading in negative territory, erasing all gains. The shares were quoted at Rs 360, down Rs 14.90 or 3.97 per cent.  

Share Price Today on BSE

The stock opened green at Rs 385, rising Rs  10.1 or 2.69 per cent compared to the previous close at Rs 374.90 on BSE. The stock escalated further, touching an early high of Rs 385.25. 

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However, the stock erased most of its early gains amid selling pressure due to profit booking. At around 1:51 PM, the shares were trading at 347.05, down Rs 1.95 or 0.56 per cent on BSE. 

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Shares Gains This Week 

According to BSE and NSE data, the stock saw a decent uptick this week. 

Timeframe

BSE

NSE

1 Week

up 11%

up 7.5%

1 Month

up 6.25%

up 8.9%

Year to Date (YTD)

down 12%

down 5%

1 Year

down 9%

down 2%

3 Years

up 30%

up 27%

H1 FY27 Earnings 

Bright Outdoor Media made its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023. 

Financial Metric

H1 FY27

H1 FY26

YoY Growth

Revenue

Rs 71.85 crore

Rs 63.31 crore

13.49%

Revenue from operations

Rs 71.19 crore

Rs 62.51 crore

13%

Net profit

Rs 11.03 crore

Rs 10.08 crore

9.45%

Profit before tax (PBT)

Rs 14.62 crore

Rs 13.57 crore

7.70%

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.  


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