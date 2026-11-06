Bright Outdoor Media shares are to be in focus during the session on Friday after the stock got listed on the NSE main board. Meanwhile, the company's shares started trading in the green despite volatility in the stock market in early trading.

Share Price Today On NSE The company's shares started the session with a jump of Rs 12.6 to Rs 387.50 on NSE as compared to the last closing of Rs 374.90. It later hit a high at Rs 388, up 3.5 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading in negative territory, erasing all gains. The shares were quoted at Rs 360, down Rs 14.90 or 3.97 per cent. Share Price Today on BSE The stock opened green at Rs 385, rising Rs 10.1 or 2.69 per cent compared to the previous close at Rs 374.90 on BSE. The stock escalated further, touching an early high of Rs 385.25.

However, the stock erased most of its early gains amid selling pressure due to profit booking. At around 1:51 PM, the shares were trading at 347.05, down Rs 1.95 or 0.56 per cent on BSE. Also Read: Gold Rate Plunges Rs 2,400 On Dhanteras: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities Shares Gains This Week According to BSE and NSE data, the stock saw a decent uptick this week. Timeframe BSE NSE 1 Week up 11% up 7.5% 1 Month up 6.25% up 8.9% Year to Date (YTD) down 12% down 5% 1 Year down 9% down 2% 3 Years up 30% up 27% H1 FY27 Earnings Bright Outdoor Media made its stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023. Financial Metric H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY Growth Revenue Rs 71.85 crore Rs 63.31 crore 13.49% Revenue from operations Rs 71.19 crore Rs 62.51 crore 13% Net profit Rs 11.03 crore Rs 10.08 crore 9.45% Profit before tax (PBT) Rs 14.62 crore Rs 13.57 crore 7.70% Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.