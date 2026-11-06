India’s retail automobile sales volume slumped significantly in October 2026, down 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to over 31.72 lakh units on a decline in two-wheeler and passenger vehicle registrations, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). However, industry leaders believe that a ‘festive calendar shift’ drives sales in the month, and the decrease does not reflect subdued demand or any potential impact of Inflation.

A festive month like October is always crucial for the automobile industry, as people consider buying a new vehicle on auspicious occasions. Why Automobile Sales Decline In Festive Month The drop was primarily seen due to Dhanteras and Diwali falling in November this year–these days account for most buying in the festive season. Earlier, last year, Navratri and Diwali were in October, and the demand was at its peak after the GST rate cut.

Vehicle Category Retail Sales Units Decline (%) Two-wheeler 23.21 lakh units 28.35% Passenger Vehicle 5.08 lakh units 4.23% "October is India's largest retail month of the year, and this year it must be read with the calendar firmly in mind," said FADA President Sai Giridhar, adding that the year-on-year decline is almost entirely optical. "Last October was an exceptional month that carried both Navratri and Deepawali together, over and above the pent-up demand released after the GST 2.0 rate cuts of 22nd September 2025; this year Navratri fell in October while Dhanteras and Diwali moved into November," he said.

Automobile Sales Data For October 2026 FADA data revealed that rural two-wheeler retail sales fell 33.97 per cent, while they declined 20.77 per cent in the urban areas. However, electric vehicle sales soared to an all-time high of around 3.55 lakh units.

Fuel Type / Category Share of October Sales (%) Alternative Fuel Vehicles (CNG, Hybrid, EV) 41.83% Petrol Vehicles 41.6% Segment Retail Sales Units Growth (%) Commercial Vehicles 1.15 lakh units 2.29% Three-Wheelers 1.41 lakh units 3.97% Tractors 79,285 units 3.10% Construction Equipment Vehicles 7,434 units 22.07% "Seen correctly, this was still the second-highest October on record-- with Commercial Vehicles, three-wheelers and tractors each posting their best-ever October-- and the 25 per cent sequential jump over September is the truer measure of festive demand," Giridhar said. The dealers are optimistic of high sales in November because of Dhanteras and Diwali. Meanwhile, December and January sales will depend on attractive year-ender offers. With Inputs From PTI