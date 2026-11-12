Amul and Mother Dairy, two of the major milk supplier companies in India, have raised milk prices by up to Rs 4, effective from November 12. The move came as a major shock for common citizens who have been facing the heat of food inflation for the past 5-6 months.
A household that buys a litre of packaged milk every day for their needs will have to pay Rs 60 to Rs 120 more each month after the new rates came into effect.
Amul Milk Revised Rates
Amul hiked the rate for its toned and full cream milk pack.
|
Product
|
Fat Content
|
Price Increase per Litre
|
New Price per Litre
|
Amul Taaza Toned Milk
|
3%
|
Rs 2
|
₹62
|
Amul Gold
|
6%
|
Rs 4
|
₹80
A household purchasing one litre of Amul Taaza Toned Milk daily will see their monthly budget increase by Rs 60 per month. For households consuming Amul Gold (full cream milk), the monthly budget will increase by Rs 120.
Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike
Mother Dairy, a major milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, raised milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre from November 12.
Also Read: RBI Issues New DMT Directions: Walk-In Customers Can Now Remit Up to Rs 50,000 Via NEFT
Mother Dairy's New Prices
|
Type of Milk
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Toned Milk (Loose)
|
₹58
|
₹60
|
Full Cream Milk (Pouch)
|
₹72
|
₹76
|
Toned Milk (Pouch)
|
₹60
|
₹62
|
Double Toned Milk
|
₹54
|
₹56
|
Cow Milk
|
₹62
|
₹65
Why Mother Dairy Hike Rates
Sources said that due to the increase in the prices of milk procured from farmers, the company has been forced to partially pass on the increase in its raw material costs to the consumers. Mother Dairy gives 75-80 per cent of its revenue from milk sales to farmers.