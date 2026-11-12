Amul and Mother Dairy, two of the major milk supplier companies in India, have raised milk prices by up to Rs 4, effective from November 12. The move came as a major shock for common citizens who have been facing the heat of food inflation for the past 5-6 months.

A household that buys a litre of packaged milk every day for their needs will have to pay Rs 60 to Rs 120 more each month after the new rates came into effect.

Amul Milk Revised Rates

Amul hiked the rate for its toned and full cream milk pack.

Product Fat Content Price Increase per Litre New Price per Litre Amul Taaza Toned Milk 3% Rs 2 ₹62 Amul Gold 6% Rs 4 ₹80

A household purchasing one litre of Amul Taaza Toned Milk daily will see their monthly budget increase by Rs 60 per month. For households consuming Amul Gold (full cream milk), the monthly budget will increase by Rs 120.

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike

Mother Dairy, a major milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, raised milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre from November 12.