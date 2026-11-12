Orient Green Power Company shares inched up nearly five per cent in early hours on Thursday after the renewable energy sector company posted its quarterly and half-yearly earnings reports. The company reported a Rs 106 crore profit for the first half of the current financial year (H1FY27)

Meanwhile, the green energy sector stock started trading at Rs 9.38, slightly higher than the previous close of Rs 9.32 on the BSE. The stock extended the rally further to hit an intraday high at Rs 9.74, 4.5 per cent from the last close

However, the stock erased most of its early gain amid profit booking. At around 12:28 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 9.42, Rs 0.10, up 1.07 per cent.

Financial Reports For Q1 And H1 FY26 The green energy sector company in an exchange filing on Wednesday reported that its net consolidated profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27) stood at Rs 81.57 crore, slightly higher compared to Rs 80.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read: Bullion Rate Slump: Gold Slides Below Rs 1.39 Lakh, Silver Declines Rs 2,600; 24k, 22k Gold Rates Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for the quarter under review rose to Rs 146.57 crore from Rs 135.45 crore a year ago. At the same time, the company’s consolidated net profit for the first six months of the current financial year stood at Rs 106 crore. Metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 H1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Rs 81.57 crore Rs 80.94 crore Rs 106 crore Consolidated Revenue Rs 146.57 crore Rs 135.45 crore N/A

Solar Expansion Orient Green Power said that it has successfully commissioned a 17.6 MW solar plant between July and September. This takes the company’s total solar capacity to 24.6 MW in Tamil Nadu. Share Price History

Metric / Timeframe Details 52-Week High Rs 13.83 (Nov 20, 2025) 52-Week Low Rs 7.60 (Oct 26, 2026) 5-Year Return 89.84% Year-to-Date Performance -17.70% (vs. -3.49% benchmark)

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.