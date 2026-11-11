The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several proposals worth Rs 77,101 crore on Wednesday, including a massive fund for fertiliser subsidy, expansion of metro connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, and continuation of the Mudra scheme.

Farmers get the most of the total allocation as the cabinet approved Rs 62,370 crore as fertiliser subsidy ahead of Rabi season. Phosphatic and potassic fertilisers’ supply to be strengthened for farmers at affordable and controlled prices under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme.

The funds approved by the Union Cabinet comprise allocations for farmers' welfare, infrastructure boost and self-employment.

The cabinet also approved over Rs 3,000 crore for Epoch Yugin Bharat Museum.

2. A Big Infra Boost: Noida-Greater Noida Metro Expansion

The Cabinet has approved the expansion of the Noida Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor to Greater Noida Sector 4 for Rs 2,390 crore.

The 8.449-kilometre metro extension brings a connectivity boost to residents living in Gaur City and adjoining areas. Five new elevated stations will be built.

Once operational, the total active metro network in both cities will surpass 71 kilometres.

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3. Support for small businesses and the Mudra Scheme

The Cabinet approved the continuation of the Credit Guarantee Fund for small businesses and allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PM Mudra Yojana Credit Guarantee).

4. Strengthening the Stand-Up India Scheme

The cabinet also approved a credit guarantee fund of Rs 4,111 crore for the 'Stand-Up India' scheme, which encourages self-employment and new entrepreneurs. This will enable new entrepreneurs to easily access institutional loans to start or expand their businesses.