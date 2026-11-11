Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi and the NCR region, has increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, and the new rates will come into effect from Thursday, November 11. News agency PTI reported, citing sources, that rising input costs led to a price hike.

As per PTI sources, the revised prices for Mother Dairy milk in NCR from November 12 onwards are:

Milk Variant Old Price (per litre) New Price (per litre) Price Hike (per litre) Toned Milk (Bulk Vended) Rs 58 Rs 60 Rs 2 Full Cream Milk (Pouched) Rs 72 Rs 76 Rs 4 Toned Milk (Pouched) Rs 60 Rs 62 Rs 2 Double Toned Milk Rs 54 Rs 56 Rs 2 Cow Milk Rs 62 Rs 65 Rs 3

Why Mother Dairy Hike Rates

Sources said that due to the increase in the prices of milk procured from farmers, the company has been forced to partially pass on the increase in its raw material costs to the consumers. Mother Dairy gives 75-80 per cent of its revenue from milk sales to farmers.

The milk supplier sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. In total, over 50 lakh litres of milk are sold every day.