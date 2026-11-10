Gold and silver prices plunged in the domestic futures market after trading commenced for the evening session at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), mirroring the trend in the global market. MCX Gold contract, due to expire on December 4, declined Rs 1,351 to a low of Rs 1,41,815 per 10 grams as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,43,166.

MCX Silver, December expiry, plunged by Rs 2,286 to a low of Rs 1,84,841 per 10 grams as compared to last closing of Rs 1,87,127.

Trading on MCX was closed in the morning session for post-Diwali festivities. The Indian stock market was closed today as well.

At around 6:12 PM, the MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 1,85,104, down Rs 2,023 or 1.08 per cent. MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,42,027, down Rs 1,139 or 0.8 per cent.

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Gold, Silver Rates Dip in International Market

Precious metal prices declined nearly a per cent in the global market amid concerns ahead of US macroeconomic data. Last seen, COMEX Gold was quoted at $4,083 per ounce, down $31.5 or 0.77 per cent.