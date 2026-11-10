The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened applications for the sixth edition of the National Startup Awards, offering a prize of Rs 25 lakh in each category to recognise innovative, scalable and impactful startups across the country.

It is organised under the Startup India initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The award exercise seeks to identify and recognise entrepreneurial ventures making significant contributions across 20 sectoral categories, spanning areas from agriculture to space technology, it said.

These awards recognise startups demonstrating outstanding performance in innovation, scalability, sustainability and socio-economic impact, according to the DPIIT.

The awards also include special categories for women-led startups, North-East Startup Excellence, student innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs.

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This exercise will help provide national-level visibility and recognition to selected startups, besides facilitating their access to industry stakeholders and potential investors.

Further, the DPIIT-recognised startups are eligible to apply for these awards under the 20 sectoral categories and the specified special categories. Over 2.6 lakh units are recognised as startups by the department.

Students aged 10 and above can also submit applications for the award, provided their proposed solutions align with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and "Shakti Ki Sapta Dhara".

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a seven-point reform framework, ''Sapta Dhara'', aimed at accelerating India''s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with a focus on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.