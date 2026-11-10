The Department of Consumer Affairs made a major amendment to the Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Hallmarking Order, 2020, adding six new districts to the scope of mandatory hallmarking. This brings the total number of districts with mandatory hallmarking nationwide to 398. Gold hallmarking is a certification of gold purity which is managed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The hallmarking assures authenticity for consumers from adulteration. 

Six New Districts Added To the List 

This new amendment, which was earlier notified on November 2, 2026, and published in the Gazette on November 3, 2026, added districts from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states. 

State

Newly Added District(s)

Bihar

West Champaran

Delhi

Southwest Delhi

Gujarat

Panchmahal

Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr, Sant Kabir Nagar

Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag
 

Which States Have the Most Number of Districts Covered Under Hallmarking 

With the addition of these six new districts, selling gold jewellery without hallmarks has now become illegal in a total of 398 districts across 26 states and union territories in India.

State / Union Territory

Districts Covered

Uttar Pradesh

41

Tamil Nadu

32

Maharashtra

30

Bihar

26

Gujarat

26

Rajasthan

26

West Bengal

22

Haryana

21

Karnataka

20

Punjab

20

Madhya Pradesh

19

Andhra Pradesh

18

Kerala

14

Telangana

13

Assam

12

Odisha

12

Delhi

9

Jharkhand

7

Chhattisgarh

5

Jammu and Kashmir

5

Himachal Pradesh

4

Tripura

3

Goa

2

Puducherry

2

Chandigarh

1

The main objective behind the development is to protect consumer interests and bring transparency to the market regarding gold purity. 

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