The Department of Consumer Affairs made a major amendment to the Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Hallmarking Order, 2020, adding six new districts to the scope of mandatory hallmarking. This brings the total number of districts with mandatory hallmarking nationwide to 398. Gold hallmarking is a certification of gold purity which is managed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The hallmarking assures authenticity for consumers from adulteration.

Six New Districts Added To the List

This new amendment, which was earlier notified on November 2, 2026, and published in the Gazette on November 3, 2026, added districts from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states.

State Newly Added District(s) Bihar West Champaran Delhi Southwest Delhi Gujarat Panchmahal Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr, Sant Kabir Nagar Uttarakhand Rudraprayag

Which States Have the Most Number of Districts Covered Under Hallmarking

With the addition of these six new districts, selling gold jewellery without hallmarks has now become illegal in a total of 398 districts across 26 states and union territories in India.

State / Union Territory Districts Covered Uttar Pradesh 41 Tamil Nadu 32 Maharashtra 30 Bihar 26 Gujarat 26 Rajasthan 26 West Bengal 22 Haryana 21 Karnataka 20 Punjab 20 Madhya Pradesh 19 Andhra Pradesh 18 Kerala 14 Telangana 13 Assam 12 Odisha 12 Delhi 9 Jharkhand 7 Chhattisgarh 5 Jammu and Kashmir 5 Himachal Pradesh 4 Tripura 3 Goa 2 Puducherry 2 Chandigarh 1

The main objective behind the development is to protect consumer interests and bring transparency to the market regarding gold purity.