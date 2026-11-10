Equity and equity derivatives trading is closed on Monday, November 10, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have declared a holiday for Diwali-Balipratipada.

Earlier, on Sunday, the exchanges hosted a special Muhurat Trading session on Laxmi Puja. Trading activities will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Stock Market Holiday This Year

November: Nov 10 for Diwali

November 24: Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

December 25: Christmas Day

Bank Holiday Today

According to the RBI calendar, banks will be closed in many cities across the nation, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and others, and will remain shut for post-Diwali festivities such as Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year