MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) shares remained in focus during the intraday trade on Monday, November 9, after the Hyderabad-headquartered company announced robust growth in its revenue and net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).
Meanwhile, the consumer durable sector’s company shares started the session in positive territory at Rs 40.96, rising over 1.90 per cent from the last closing of Rs 40.19 on the BSE.
The stock continued the momentum further, touching an intraday high at Rs 41.64, up Rs 1.45 or 3.60 per cent from the last close. However, the stock erased most of its early gain, witnessing profit booking to close at Rs 39.75, down 1.12 per cent or Rs 0.45.
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Quarterly Results
The company reported robust earnings for the second quarter.
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Financial Metric
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Q2 FY27 (Jul-Sep)
|
Q2 FY26 (Jul-Sep)
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YoY Growth
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Revenue
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Rs 910.1 million
|
Rs 378.9 million
|
140.2%
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Operating Profit
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Rs 64.8 million
|
Rs 38.1 million
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70.08%
|
Net Profit (PAT)
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Rs 4.60 crore
|
Rs 2.17 crore
|
111.98%
H1 FY27 Revenue surges 172%
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H1 FY27 Financial Metric
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Details / Performance
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Consolidated Revenue
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Rs 134.7 crore (up 172 per cent YoY)
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Comparison with Last Fiscal Year
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Grew from Rs 49.5 crore in H1 FY26 to Rs 134.7 crore in H1 FY27
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Six-Month Revenue Achievement
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Achieved more than two-thirds of total FY26 revenue (Rs 190.5 crore)
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Net Profit Rise
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Rose 76 per cent to Rs 67.3 million from Rs 38.4 million in H1 FY26
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Net Worth Increase
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Increased to Rs 461 million from Rs 216 million (as of March 31, 2026), more than doubling in 6 months
According to an exchange filing, the company's LED business saw strong earnings as well, with standalone revenue growing 104 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.