MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) shares remained in focus during the intraday trade on Monday, November 9, after the Hyderabad-headquartered company announced robust growth in its revenue and net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).  

Meanwhile, the consumer durable sector’s company shares started the session in positive territory at Rs 40.96, rising over 1.90 per cent from the last closing of Rs 40.19 on the BSE. 

The stock continued the momentum further, touching an intraday high at Rs 41.64, up Rs 1.45 or 3.60 per cent from the last close. However, the stock erased most of its early gain, witnessing profit booking to close at Rs 39.75, down 1.12 per cent or Rs 0.45. 

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Quarterly  Results

The company reported robust earnings for the second quarter.

Financial Metric

Q2 FY27 (Jul-Sep)

Q2 FY26 (Jul-Sep)

YoY Growth

Revenue

Rs 910.1 million

Rs 378.9 million

140.2%

Operating Profit

Rs 64.8 million

Rs 38.1 million

70.08%

Net Profit (PAT)

Rs 4.60 crore

Rs 2.17 crore

111.98%

H1 FY27 Revenue surges 172%

H1 FY27 Financial Metric

Details / Performance

Consolidated Revenue

Rs 134.7 crore (up 172 per cent YoY)

Comparison with Last Fiscal Year

Grew from Rs 49.5 crore in H1 FY26 to Rs 134.7 crore in H1 FY27

Six-Month Revenue Achievement

Achieved more than two-thirds of total FY26 revenue (Rs 190.5 crore)

Net Profit Rise

Rose 76 per cent to Rs 67.3 million from Rs 38.4 million in H1 FY26

Net Worth Increase

Increased to Rs 461 million from Rs 216 million (as of March 31, 2026), more than doubling in 6 months

According to an exchange filing, the company's LED business saw strong earnings as well, with standalone revenue growing 104 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore. 

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice. 

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