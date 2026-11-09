MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) shares remained in focus during the intraday trade on Monday, November 9, after the Hyderabad-headquartered company announced robust growth in its revenue and net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).

Meanwhile, the consumer durable sector’s company shares started the session in positive territory at Rs 40.96, rising over 1.90 per cent from the last closing of Rs 40.19 on the BSE.

The stock continued the momentum further, touching an intraday high at Rs 41.64, up Rs 1.45 or 3.60 per cent from the last close. However, the stock erased most of its early gain, witnessing profit booking to close at Rs 39.75, down 1.12 per cent or Rs 0.45.