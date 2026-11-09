Bank branches in select states and pockets are closed on Monday, November 9, for Diwali and post-Diwali festivities. Private and public sector banks in cities such as Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur and other cities are shut. Meanwhile, there will be a bank holiday on November 10 as well in cities such as Ahmedabad and Dehradun.
Diwali was celebrated in India on November 8 on Sunday, which is a schedule holiday. However, in some states, bank branches will remain closed on November 9,10 and 1, according to the holiday calendar for their state.
November 9 Bank Holiday: City-Wise List
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Date
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Applicable Cities / Regions
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Occasion / Reason
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Monday, Nov 9
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Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur
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Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja
Bank holiday on November 10
Bank branches across many states will be closed on November 10 as well.
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Date
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Applicable Cities / Regions
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Occasion / Reason
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Tuesday, Nov 10
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Ahmedabad, Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur
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Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year Day
Bank Holiday Between November 11-15
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Date
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Applicable Cities / Regions
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Occasion / Reason
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Wednesday, Nov 11
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Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla
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Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba
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Friday, Nov 13
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Shillong
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Wangala Festival
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Saturday, Nov 14
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All India
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Second Saturday (RBI Holiday)
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Sunday, Nov 15
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All India
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Weekly Holiday
Online Banking Will Remain Operational
Digital services, including UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking, will remain operational despite the closure of bank branches. Cash withdrawal via ATMs will remain operational across the nation during the period.