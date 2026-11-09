Bank branches in select states and pockets are closed on Monday, November 9, for Diwali and post-Diwali festivities. Private and public sector banks in cities such as Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur and other cities are shut. Meanwhile, there will be a bank holiday on November 10 as well in cities such as Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

Diwali was celebrated in India on November 8 on Sunday, which is a schedule holiday. However, in some states, bank branches will remain closed on November 9,10 and 1, according to the holiday calendar for their state.

November 9 Bank Holiday: City-Wise List

Date Applicable Cities / Regions Occasion / Reason Monday, Nov 9 Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja

Bank holiday on November 10

Bank branches across many states will be closed on November 10 as well.

Date Applicable Cities / Regions Occasion / Reason Tuesday, Nov 10 Ahmedabad, Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year Day

Bank Holiday Between November 11-15

Date Applicable Cities / Regions Occasion / Reason Wednesday, Nov 11 Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba Friday, Nov 13 Shillong Wangala Festival Saturday, Nov 14 All India Second Saturday (RBI Holiday) Sunday, Nov 15 All India Weekly Holiday

Online Banking Will Remain Operational

Digital services, including UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking, will remain operational despite the closure of bank branches. Cash withdrawal via ATMs will remain operational across the nation during the period.