Bank branches in select states and pockets are closed on Monday, November 9, for Diwali and post-Diwali festivities. Private and public sector banks in cities such as Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur and other cities are shut. Meanwhile, there will be a bank holiday on November 10 as well in cities such as Ahmedabad and Dehradun.

Diwali was celebrated in India on November 8 on Sunday, which is a schedule holiday. However, in some states, bank branches will remain closed on November 9,10 and 1, according to the holiday calendar for their state. 

November 9 Bank Holiday: City-Wise List 

Date

Applicable Cities / Regions

Occasion / Reason

Monday, Nov 9

Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur

Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja

Bank holiday on November 10

Bank branches across many states will be closed on November 10 as well. 

Date

Applicable Cities / Regions

Occasion / Reason

Tuesday, Nov 10

Ahmedabad, Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur

Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja, Vikram Samvat New Year Day

Bank Holiday Between November 11-15

Date

Applicable Cities / Regions

Occasion / Reason

Wednesday, Nov 11

Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla

Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, Ningol Chakkouba

Friday, Nov 13

Shillong

Wangala Festival

Saturday, Nov 14

All India

Second Saturday (RBI Holiday)

Sunday, Nov 15

All India

Weekly Holiday

Online Banking Will Remain Operational 

Digital services, including UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking, will remain operational despite the closure of bank branches. Cash withdrawal via ATMs will remain operational across the nation during the period. 


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