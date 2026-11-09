Gold prices took an elevated path post-Diwali in early trade on Monday, rising over Rs 1,800 to past Rs 1,44,400 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market. Silver soared over Rs 4,200 to near Rs 1,89,499 per kilogram. The uptick in precious metals rates came amid sustained demand and ease in crude rates.

The gold futures contract, due to expire on December 4, rose Rs 1,848 to a high of Rs 1,44,400 per 10 grams as compared to the last closing of Rs 1,42,552 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Last seen, MCX Gold was trading at Rs 144223, up Rs 1671 or 1.17 per cent.

MCX Silver

The white metal futures contract for December expiry surged Rs 4,299 to an early high of Rs 1,89,399 per kilogram. from the last closing of Rs 1,85,100 on MCX.

At the time of writing, MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 1,88,903, up Rs 3,803 or 2.05 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In India

The yellow metal price for all purity levels escalated in the domestic retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24-karat gold rate on November 9 in India is Rs 1,44,450, while the 22-karat gold rate today is Rs 1,32,504.