Kaju Katli was the most popular mithai people ordered during Diwali, followed by Motichoor Laddoo and Besan Laddoo, data shared by Instamart-- the quick commerce arm of Swiggy. Meanwhile, the company reported a 162 per cent year-on-year rise in party-planning orders and demand for munchies and snacks rose 42 per cent.

Shopping trends recorded on November 8 showed the busiest shopping hour was between 11 am and noon, with 11:18 am registering the highest number of orders in a single minute. Diet Coke Tops the Non-Grocery Category Diet Coke was the most popular non-grocery item on Diwali eve. Additionally, clothes, jewellery, and hair accessories were in demand. Moreover, electronics and appliances, and kitchen and dining products were also recorded significant year-on-year growth.

Which City Leads The Festive Demand Raipur, Madurai, Guwahati, Thrissur and Kollam emerged as leading cities for festive demand, according to Instamart. Dhanteras Shopping On Instamart Separately, Dhanteras shopping on November 6 saw gold and silver coin purchases. The first gold coin order was placed at 12:00:30 am from Hyderabad for a "Flower 24 Karat Gold Coin", while the first order containing a silver coin came from Bengaluru four seconds later.

Rose or floral designs accounted for nearly two-thirds of the gold coins purchased, while Lakshmi-Ganesh designs accounted for 73 per cent of silver coin purchases. Also Read: Foreign Investors End Months Of Outflows With Rs 8,000 Crore Surge; What's Fueling Turnaround? Leading Cities for Festive Demand Category Cities Leading Festive Demand Cities Raipur, Madurai, Guwahati, Thrissur, Kollam Dhanteras Shopping Insights Metric / Event Details Shopping Date November 6 First Gold Coin Order 12:00:30 AM from Hyderabad ("Flower 24 Karat Gold Coin") First Silver Coin Order 12:00:34 AM from Bengaluru (4 seconds after gold coin order) Top Gold Coin Design Rose or Floral designs (~2/3 of gold coin purchases) Top Silver Coin Design Lakshmi-Ganesh designs (73% of silver coin purchases) Gold And Silver Purchase On Dhanteras Orders for gold and silver coins peaked at 6:38 pm. The company shared that in Mumbai, the largest festive shopping basket with Lakshmi-Ganesh gold coins and lotus designs was worth Rs. 1.11 lakh. A customer from Hyderabad placed an order worth Rs. 52,215 for a 2-gram flower design gold coin and a 100-gram silver bar. A customer from Bengaluru placed an order worth Rs. 32,298 for 2-gram Lakshmi gold coins and olive oil.

A customer from Gurugram placed an order worth Rs. 30,855 for a 1 gram Lakshmi gold coin and a children's lunch box, while a customer from Delhi spent Rs. 29,907 for a 1 gram flower design gold coin and LED curtain lights.

A customer from Chennai purchased a 1-gram Lakshmi gold coin and 50 grams of silver bars in an order worth Rs. 26,770. A customer from Noida received an air purifier and a cordless vacuum cleaner worth Rs. 25,300 in his package. (With input from PTI)