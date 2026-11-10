Hindustan Unilever, which sells and manufactures a variety of products, including soaps, biscuits, and other essential fast-moving consumer goods, has raised the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several products across its home care portfolio.

The prices for popular detergent brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel have risen by up to 11 per cent. The increment came to protect margins amid continued cost pressures due to inflation.

The development will surely hit the monthly household budget of a common citizen.

Which HUL Products See Price Hike

The price revisions are being done for several pack sizes, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10.

Product Pack Size Old Price New Price Increase Surf Excel Quick Wash 1 kg Rs 235 Rs 245 Rs 10 Surf Excel Quick Wash 500 gm Rs 123 Rs 128 Rs 5 Surf Excel Easy Wash 1 kg Rs 167 Rs 172 Rs 5 Surf Excel Easy Wash 500 gm Rs 85 Rs 87 Rs 2 Surf Excel Bar 250 gm Rs 42 Rs 45 Rs 3 Surf Excel Bar (4-bar bundle) 200 gm each Rs 145 Rs 155 Rs 10 Rin Ala 500 ml Rs 90 Rs 95 Rs 5 Rin Detergent Powder 1 kg Rs 120 Rs 123 Rs 3 Rin Detergent Powder 500 gm Rs 61 Rs 63 Rs 2 Wheel Detergent Powder 1 kg Rs 90 Rs 93 Rs 3 Wheel Detergent Powder 500 gm Rs 46 Rs 47 Rs 1

Why HUL Considers a Price Hike

The latest revisions come at a time when FMCG companies are reviewing prices across product categories to control raw material price inflation while looking to sustain sales growth in a competitive market.

Last month, MD and CEO Priya Nair said that the company will continue to implement systematic price hikes in line with raw material price movements as rising commodity inflation remains a challenge despite robust demand.

(With Inputs from PTI)