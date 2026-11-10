Hindustan Unilever, which sells and manufactures a variety of products, including soaps, biscuits, and other essential fast-moving consumer goods, has raised the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several products across its home care portfolio.
The prices for popular detergent brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel have risen by up to 11 per cent. The increment came to protect margins amid continued cost pressures due to inflation.
The development will surely hit the monthly household budget of a common citizen.
Which HUL Products See Price Hike
The price revisions are being done for several pack sizes, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10.
|
Product
|
Pack Size
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Increase
|
Surf Excel Quick Wash
|
1 kg
|
Rs 235
|
Rs 245
|
Rs 10
|
Surf Excel Quick Wash
|
500 gm
|
Rs 123
|
Rs 128
|
Rs 5
|
Surf Excel Easy Wash
|
1 kg
|
Rs 167
|
Rs 172
|
Rs 5
|
Surf Excel Easy Wash
|
500 gm
|
Rs 85
|
Rs 87
|
Rs 2
|
Surf Excel Bar
|
250 gm
|
Rs 42
|
Rs 45
|
Rs 3
|
Surf Excel Bar (4-bar bundle)
|
200 gm each
|
Rs 145
|
Rs 155
|
Rs 10
|
Rin Ala
|
500 ml
|
Rs 90
|
Rs 95
|
Rs 5
|
Rin Detergent Powder
|
1 kg
|
Rs 120
|
Rs 123
|
Rs 3
|
Rin Detergent Powder
|
500 gm
|
Rs 61
|
Rs 63
|
Rs 2
|
Wheel Detergent Powder
|
1 kg
|
Rs 90
|
Rs 93
|
Rs 3
|
Wheel Detergent Powder
|
500 gm
|
Rs 46
|
Rs 47
|
Rs 1
Why HUL Considers a Price Hike
The latest revisions come at a time when FMCG companies are reviewing prices across product categories to control raw material price inflation while looking to sustain sales growth in a competitive market.
Last month, MD and CEO Priya Nair said that the company will continue to implement systematic price hikes in line with raw material price movements as rising commodity inflation remains a challenge despite robust demand.
(With Inputs from PTI)