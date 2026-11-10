Hindustan Unilever, which sells and manufactures a variety of products, including soaps, biscuits, and other essential fast-moving consumer goods,  has raised the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several products across its home care portfolio. 

The prices for popular detergent brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel have risen by up to 11 per cent. The increment came to protect margins amid continued cost pressures due to inflation.

The development will surely hit the monthly household budget of a common citizen.

Which HUL Products See Price Hike 

The price revisions are being done for several pack sizes, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10. 

Product

Pack Size

Old Price

New Price

Increase

Surf Excel Quick Wash

1 kg

Rs 235

Rs 245

Rs 10

Surf Excel Quick Wash

500 gm

Rs 123

Rs 128

Rs 5

Surf Excel Easy Wash

1 kg

Rs 167

Rs 172

Rs 5

Surf Excel Easy Wash

500 gm

Rs 85

Rs 87

Rs 2

Surf Excel Bar

250 gm

Rs 42

Rs 45

Rs 3

Surf Excel Bar (4-bar bundle)

200 gm each

Rs 145

Rs 155

Rs 10

Rin Ala

500 ml

Rs 90

Rs 95

Rs 5

Rin Detergent Powder

1 kg

Rs 120

Rs 123

Rs 3

Rin Detergent Powder

500 gm

Rs 61

Rs 63

Rs 2

Wheel Detergent Powder

1 kg

Rs 90

Rs 93

Rs 3

Wheel Detergent Powder

500 gm

Rs 46

Rs 47

Rs 1
 

Why HUL Considers a Price Hike

The latest revisions come at a time when FMCG companies are reviewing prices across product categories to control raw material price inflation while looking to sustain sales growth in a competitive market.

Last month, MD and CEO Priya Nair said that the company will continue to implement systematic price hikes in line with raw material price movements as rising commodity inflation remains a challenge despite robust demand.

(With Inputs from PTI)

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