Today’s date– November 10–marks a significant historic moment when the Tata Group unveiled Tata Salt, initiating a fundamental step toward India's public health landscape. Under the vision of Ratan Tata and renowned engineer Darbari Seth. The brand was introduced under Tata Chemicals, and later the packaged salt product emerged as a commercial enterprise, helping Indian to fight against iodine deficiency. Today, Tata Salt reaches over 222 million households, serving an estimated 900 million individuals. It retains a leading position in the packaged salt sector and is often known as ‘Desh Ka Namak’.

India Was Facing A Health Crisis Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, India faced a widespread iodine deficiency. At the time, branded salt was practically non-existent. Most households were purchasing unrefined salt, which contained physical impurities such as dust, gravel, and industrial residue. The lack of dietary iodine led to severe medical complications across the population, including developmental delays in children and maternal health risks.

Engineering Solution In Thirty Days Considering the public health urgency, the Indian government asked domestic manufacturers to produce accurately iodised salt at scale and gave a one-month deadline. Darbari Seth accepted the task and immediately mobilised teams at the Mithapur facility in Gujarat. With Tata Chemicals implementing vacuum evaporation technology, the company launched India's first vacuum-evaporated iodised salt.

Bring Packaged Salt To Market The idea of introducing packaged salt had to deal with long-held consumer habits and lack of awareness. At the time, unpackaged salt was selling for approximately rs 1 per kilogram, and convincing consumers to adopt a higher-priced alternative was a difficult task.

However, the group addressed this challenge through targeted educational campaigns highlighting the health benefits of iodine fortification. Tata Salt Becomes "Desh Ka Namak" Many decades pased since, and the brand became deeply integrated into Indian consumer identity under the campaign "Desh Ka Namak" (The Nation's Salt). Today, Tata Salt had a reach to over 222 million households and over an estimated 900 million individuals consumers it. It retains a leading position in the packaged salt sector.

The journey has been an inspirational story, as what began as a rapid response to a health directive has become a market leader in a segment.