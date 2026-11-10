Joyalukkas from Kerala has launched the “Jewel of Joy” at the Dubai Gold District, making it the biggest showroom in the Middle East. The grand showroom is a major milestone in the Group’s journey of four decades and a tribute to Dubai’s enduring stature as the City of Gold. The grand venture highlights Joy Alukkas’s inspiring journey from a small-scale entrepreneur to a powerhouse behind the global brand. For international buyers, it is a must-visit place that showcases a magnificent array of gold, diamonds, and precious stones.

Also Read: Tata Salt Story: How A 30-Day Government Emergency Directive Built India's Biggest Packaged Salt Empire Showroom of Unprecedented Sales Joy Alukkas opened the “Jewel of Joy” in October 2026 in the heart of the Dubai Gold District. Spanning approximately 25,000 square feet, the showroom is one of a kind, offering an exclusive jewelry experience unlike its global network of over 200 showrooms. The name “Jewel of Joy” was unveiled by Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra Dubai.

Meanwhile, the showroom was inaugurated by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. Several prominent dignitaries, including Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai, were also present to grace the occasion. Exclusive “Royal Bangle Walk” Beyond its grandeur, the “Jewel of Joy” redefines retail experience through immersive design and world-class amenities. Its standout architectural feature, “ Royal Bangle Walk,” showcases an extensive collection of gold and rare precious stones. It features an exclusive designer studio, a VIP lounge, a dedicated engagement zone for children, and special facilities for jewelry care and repair. Customers can walk through it to have an unforgettable shopping experience.

How Joy Alukkas Became An Entrepreneur? Joy was born on October 29, 1956, in Thrissur, Kerala. In the same year, his father, Varghese Alukkas, started a jewelry business with a small 200-square-foot shop. As the family business grew, Joy chose to help his father. Rather than completing a degree, he worked as a salesman in his father’s shop and learned the nitty-gritty of the business, such as customer preferences and jewelry quality.

Ambitious Joy decided to expand the business into international markets beyond just a family store. In 1987, he opened the first jewelry showroom in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Later, he expanded the business to Dubai. Joy quickly understood the market and focused on customer-friendly designs, superior service, and attractive offers. When many family businesses were struggling to imprint their legacy, Joy carved out a niche for himself, taking charge of the Gulf region himself.

Global dominance With over 200 showrooms in 13 countries, Joyalukkas has now become a renowned international brand. The business has expanded across India, UAE, UK, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bahrain, and Oman. With over 11,000 employees and 11 million customers, Joyalukkas is a true global titan.

Carrying forward the legacy, Joy’s son, John Paul Alukkas, is now the CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery. The leap from a small shop to Dubai’s massive 25,000-square-foot "Jewel of Joy" showroom stands as a testament to the brand's extraordinary vision and growth.