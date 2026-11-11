Shares of Elitecon International Ltd remained in focus during the session on Wednesday, November 11, after the diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company announced it had secured an exclusive distribution rights agreement with a Thailand-based company. Meanwhile, the small-cap stock started the session flat at Rs 6.01 on the BSE. However, it picked momentum on buying interest amid a firm rally in the domestic stock market, touching an intraday high at Rs 6.23, up 3.6 per cent or Rs 0.22 as compared to the last close.

The stock, however, again declined, witnessing profit booking at higher levels and falling to touch the intraday low of Rs 5.72, declining over 4 per cent. Last seen, Elitecon shares were trading at Rs 5.74, up 4.49 per cent or Rs 0.27. Meanwhile, the 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 153. Secures All-India Distribution Rights An FMCG company has signed an exclusive distribution rights agreement with Thailand-based Star Herb Pharma Co. Ltd., exchange filings have revealed. The agreement will come into effect from November 10, 2026, and will give the company the sole and exclusive right to import, market, promote, distribute and sell Star Herb's health, wellness and beverage portfolio in every state and union territory in India.

Also read: Equity Mutual Funds See 14% Dip In October Inflows, SIP Investments Stay Resilient At Rs 32,160 Crore Share price history The stock has been losing for the last two days, falling over 5 per cent. Timeframe Performance Metric Last 2 days Declined over 5% 1 week Corrected 10.14% Year-to-date (YTD) Corrected over 90% 2 years Return of nearly 8% 5 years Return of over 450% Stock Market Today Domestic equity market indices were trading significantly higher amid buying interest. Lat seen, Sensex was quoted at 81,503.85, down 0.49 per cent or 397.20 points. Nifty50 was trading at 25,255.05, up 0.84 per cent or Rs 210.40. Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered investment advice.