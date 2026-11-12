Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing growing scrutiny over his alleged relationships and reports of a possible foreign intelligence operation involving a Chinese businesswoman. In a fresh revelation, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report has claimed that the businessman who introduced Huang to Alice Huang was none other than her husband, Kang Wei, who reportedly also knew about their relationship.

According to WSJ report, Kang Wei had known Jensen Huang for nearly a decade before introducing him to Alice. The Chinese businessman reportedly tolerated his wife's romantic relationship with the Nvidia CEO for around two years and even spoke openly about their closeness.

Kang reportedly joked with associates that his wife was Jensen Huang's personal secretary, according to people familiar with the couple told WSJ. The exact timeline of when Jensen Huang and Alice first met remains unclear. However, the WSJ report said Kang and Jensen became acquainted during the 2010s, when Nvidia was mainly known for manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs) for PC gaming.

At the time, Kang was a private equity investor focusing on video game companies, while Alice was pursuing a career in journalism. "Over the past decade, Kang and Alice Huang hopscotched from one lucrative opportunity to the next -- videogame companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing -- each time weaving a web of related entities, transferring stakes among themselves and capitalising on whatever connections were at hand," said people familiar with the couple's business dealings told WSJ.

The report has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding Huang, as US intelligence officials reportedly suspect that Alice Huang may have had links to China's espionage network and could have used her relationship with the Nvidia CEO to gain access to sensitive information.

ALSO READ: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Alleged Extramarital Affair Could Trigger Political Fallout In Washington Who Is Alice Huang And What Are The Allegations Against Her? Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, has come under scrutiny after US intelligence officials reportedly suspected that she was linked to China's intelligence network. According to reports, US officials are examining whether she was recruited by Chinese intelligence to gain access to Jensen Huang and potentially obtain information about Nvidia's business and technology. The allegations have raised concerns about a possible foreign intelligence operation involving the semiconductor giant. However, the claims remain under investigation. Who Is Kimberly Powell? Another Nvidia Executive In Spotlight Adding to the controversy, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell, has also come under scrutiny following a separate report by The New York Times alleging a personal relationship between her and Jensen Huang.

The report cited five former employees who claimed to have knowledge of the alleged relationship. It also claimed that Huang and Powell were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel during Nvidia's GTC developer conference in San Jose in March. Powell is a senior executive at Nvidia and leads its worldwide healthcare business. Her responsibilities include overseeing the company's healthcare-related technologies, including artificial intelligence, accelerated computing, medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics. The allegations involving Powell have added to the questions surrounding Huang's personal relationships and whether any company policies may have been violated. ALSO READ: Nvidia Row Deepens As Singapore's Megaspeed Under Scrutiny Over Chip Diversion To China Could Jensen Huang Lose His Top Position At Nvidia? Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Jensen Huang could face pressure over his position as Nvidia's CEO, with the company's board reportedly preparing to discuss his future. According to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CBS News, the board could meet as early as Wednesday to discuss his possible removal. The development has also drawn the attention of the Trump administration, adding to the growing pressure surrounding the 63-year-old billionaire, who has led Nvidia for more than three decades.

The controversy involves separate reports about Huang's alleged relationships with Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell, along with questions about a possible foreign intelligence operation. You May Also Like To Watch With the allegations attracting growing attention, Nvidia is also facing questions about its internal policies, leadership and the security of its technology.