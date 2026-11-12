I joined @fdny and emergency crews at the scene of today's tragic building collapse on Flatbush Avenue. Two of our neighbors have lost their lives, and at least 17 others have been injured, including one firefighter. My heart is with the families and loved ones mourning those we have lost. I am also wishing a full and speedy recovery to everyone who was injured. This has been a whole-of-government response. I want to thank the first responders who arrived in under a minute and have spent hours working in dangerous and highly technical conditions to rescue New Yorkers. Their courage and dedication are extraordinary. @nycemergencymgt and the @redcross have opened a reception center for impacted and displaced residents at the Flatbush YMCA, located at 1401 Flatbush Avenue. If you are unable to reach someone you believe may have been affected by the collapse, please call 311. If you are outside New York City, call 212-639-9675. Flatbush Avenue remains closed between Clarendon Road and Bedford Avenue. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can continue their work. This remains an active operation, with hundreds of rescue workers on site. Information is changing by the minute. We will share additional updates as details are confirmed.