- Two dead, seventeen injured in Brooklyn building collapse.
- Rescue operations ongoing for potential trapped individuals.
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited site and praised emergency responders.
New York Building Collapse: At least two people have been killed and 17 others injured after a three-storey mixed-use building collapsed in the Flatbush neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue teams are still searching for the site, as officials do not yet know whether anyone else is trapped or missing beneath the debris. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani also visited the site and met with firefighters and other emergency workers.
Rescue Operations Continue
According to city officials, a total of 19 victims have been found so far. Four people are in critical condition, while 12 are reported to be stable. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries. At least seven of those affected are children. CNN reported that the building came crashing down at around 4 pm, sending bricks and debris across the area and into a nearby construction site.
🇺🇸TRAGIC: At least two dead and 19 injured after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York. Several people taken to hospital are in critical condition. Mass rescue operations are still underway. Writer: Bri https://t.co/HvgrTwPBRV— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2026
Several people were reportedly trapped under the rubble. Videos from the scene showed firefighters pulling victims out of the debris on stretchers and using ladders to move them to safety. The rescue operation has been difficult and dangerous, with fire officials warning that parts of the damaged structure could collapse again.
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The building fell towards an adjoining construction site, raising concerns that more people could be trapped in the affected areas. Fire department officials said the search was still underway and that the number of victims could rise as rescue work continues. Amid the ongoing rescue operations, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also visited the site and met with firefighters.
Mayor Mamdani Visits The Site
He praised their quick response, while also expressing sadness over the loss of lives and wished those injured a speedy recovery. In a post on X, Mamdani wrote, "I joined @fdny and emergency crews at the scene of today's tragic building collapse on Flatbush Avenue. Two of our neighbors have lost their lives, and at least 17 others have been injured, including one firefighter. My heart is with the families and loved ones mourning those we have lost. I am also wishing a full and speedy recovery to everyone who was injured."
I joined @fdny and emergency crews at the scene of today's tragic building collapse on Flatbush Avenue. Two of our neighbors have lost their lives, and at least 17 others have been injured, including one firefighter. My heart is with the families and loved ones mourning those we have lost. I am also wishing a full and speedy recovery to everyone who was injured. This has been a whole-of-government response. I want to thank the first responders who arrived in under a minute and have spent hours working in dangerous and highly technical conditions to rescue New Yorkers. Their courage and dedication are extraordinary. @nycemergencymgt and the @redcross have opened a reception center for impacted and displaced residents at the Flatbush YMCA, located at 1401 Flatbush Avenue. If you are unable to reach someone you believe may have been affected by the collapse, please call 311. If you are outside New York City, call 212-639-9675. Flatbush Avenue remains closed between Clarendon Road and Bedford Avenue. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can continue their work. This remains an active operation, with hundreds of rescue workers on site. Information is changing by the minute. We will share additional updates as details are confirmed.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 12, 2026
Meanwhile, people living nearby also described the frightening moments when the building collapsed. Anthony Griggs, who was running errands in the neighbourhood said that he suddenly saw bricks falling near him. Recalling the incident, he told Spectrum News NY1, "I’m shaking, I thought the whole building was going to fall on me."
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