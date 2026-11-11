Schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after around 6,300 of them received bomb warnings, the latest in a series of threats and cyberattacks around Europe against supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and broadcasters. Scotland, ‌Northern Ireland and the ⁠Republic of Ireland said many of their schools received a similar email threat from abroad but it was classed as a hoax and did not disrupt classes.

In Italy, schools closed swiftly after the warnings, prompting many parents to drop what they were doing to collect children. "My daughter Dafne started crying ‌because the kids did not understand what was happening, and she was still shaken when I picked her up," said Nensi Bego, parent of a child at the Mazzini middle school in Rome.

"This is so annoying. It's obvious it's just a hoax that disrupts lessons and disrupts everyone's day." Bomb threat to target Meloni A copy of the message seen by news agency ⁠Reuters also ⁠included a threat to target Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She said the bomb alerts posed no danger and that police and other public bodies were monitoring the situation. "All students have been taken to a safe area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff," one school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app.

ALSO READ: Italy PM Meloni Flags Security Concerns As Cyberattacks, Fake Bomb Threats Put Europe's Essential Services On Edge The email received in Italy was ⁠signed "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," ⁠according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. “The (school) emails are public. (Sending the bomb alert messages) was as easy as drinking a glass ⁠of water,” a national security source told Reuters. The same purported author claimed responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Russia and Iran deny accusations Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion. Russia denies that and accuses the West of a ⁠smear campaign. Iran is another suspect. France summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets last week. Iran rejected those accusations as "baseless and hostile".

ALSO READ: Unrest Grips Meloni's Italy: India Issues Advisory For Nationals As Protests Turn Violent Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Wednesday's threats were part of a clear strategy "to spread fear and create anxiety," according to Adnkronos news agency. "It is not ⁠always the work of foreign countries or hostile entities. There are also attention-seekers and lunatics who, at a time like this, cannot wait to unleash terror in a city or a region," he added.

(With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watc