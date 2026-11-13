Keralam: A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally running over a 55-year-old scooterist with a Mercedes-Benz in Kochi has told investigators that he took the luxury vehicle out without his parents' knowledge. ALSO READ: Kochi Mercedes Crash: Judge Claims He Was Asleep As Victim's Daughter Questions Bail, Alleges Evidence Tampering Teen Admits To Prior Driving Experience According to news agency PTI, the teenager, whose father serves as an Additional District and Sessions Judge in Thrissur, made the disclosure in a fresh statement recorded by the District Crime Branch. The agency is probing the October 25 accident at Cheranalloor that claimed the life of Jayabalakrishnan (55) while he was riding home from his shop.

During questioning, the minor admitted to having driven cars and motorcycles on earlier occasions, including riding a two-wheeler to his educational institution. However, he maintained that his parents were completely unaware that he knew how to drive and that he had taken the Mercedes out without informing them.

Separate Questioning For Social Background Report Investigators recorded the fresh statement after obtaining court permission to question the teenager separately, without his father's presence. The exercise was conducted to prepare a mandatory social background report for submission before the court handling cases involving children in conflict with the law.

Kochi Mercedes Crash The fatal crash occurred when Jayabalakrishnan, returning home on his scooter from his shop, was struck by a Mercedes, allegedly driven by the teenager. ALSO READ: Kerala Judge's Minor Son Rams Mercedes Into Scooter, Leaves 55-Year-Old Man Dead; Video Surfaces Following the incident, the minor was initially granted bail by the police and subsequently by the Juvenile Justice Board. Both the police and Jayabalakrishnan's family challenged the bail before the Additional District and Sessions Court, which rejected their plea while pulling up the police for failing to follow prescribed procedures in a juvenile case.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the teenager's father in connection with the case. (With Inputs From PTI)