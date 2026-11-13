Assam: At least 24 people were killed, and several others were injured on Friday after a minibus, carrying more than 35 passengers, collided head-on with a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, news agency ANI reported. The crash occurred at Rangajan near the Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range on National Highway 715.

"We have just got information from the hospital that 12 people have died. Several others were being taken to Kohora Model Hospital. The toll is likely to rise," he said.

Golaghat, Assam | Biswajit Phukan, District Commissioner of Golaghat district, told ANI that seven people have died and several others are injured in an accident that took place in the Rongajaan area near Kaziranga in Assam's Golaghat district. The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnaneel Deka said that rescue teams were still working and warned that the death toll may rise.

Two of the deceased were women, the officer said, adding that several of them were college students who were returning from their classes when the accident occurred.

While the exact number of passengers on board is yet to be known, SSP Deka said that preliminary investigation points to rash driving.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck."

Minister Supervises Rescue; Critically Injured Shifted To Jorhat

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who also represents the local constituency as MLA, rushed to the spot immediately to supervise relief and rescue operations.

The injured were initially rushed to the Kohora Model Hospital, from where most of the critically injured passengers were referred to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced medical care.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Grief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grief over the accident in Kaziranga, offering condolences to the bereaved families and assuring all possible support for the injured.

I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2026

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, "I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief."

"Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families," he added.