Telangana Road Accident: In a tragic incident in Telangana's Suryapet district, six people died and several others got injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in the early hours of Wednesday. As per the officials, the incident occurred at around 5 am, causing panic among the locals. They further stated that the accident could have happened due to the negligence of the bus driver; however, the exact reason will be disclosed only after a detailed probe.

'Injured Rushed To Hospital' While providing details, Suryapet SP Narasimha stated that officials rushed to the site upon being informed by the locals and began the rescue operation. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they continue to remain critical, he added.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Three Killed, Three Critical After High-Speed Car Rams Into Religious Gathering In Supaul "The accident took place at around 5 AM. Six people have died. Another 10 to 12 people were injured. The condition of two of them is critical," SP Narasimha was quoted as saying by ETV Bharat. "Police and highway patrol teams reached within ten minutes of receiving the information about the incident. It seems the accident was a result of overspeeding by the bus. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Bus Was Carrying 43 Passengers The private bus, carrying 43 passengers, was travelling between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, reported news agency ANI, citing the police officials. The authority further stated that the vehicle suddenly lost control, possibly due to the overspeeding, and collided with a truck near Durgapuram Stage. The impact of the collision was severe and gave very little time to the passengers to react.

ALSO READ: Guinea Tragedy: 30 Killed After Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landfill Collapse In Conakry In a separate incident earlier on Tuesday, three devotees died while three others sustained serious injuries after a high-speed car rammed into a Kirtan event in Bihar's Supaul. The incident took place at Kataiya Goth under the Pipra police station area late on Tuesday evening.

According to the information, a kirtan event was organised on the occasion of the Jhoolan festival at a Hanuman temple at Kataiya Chowk on the side of the Supaul-Pipra main road located on NH-327E.