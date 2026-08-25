Jagran Correspondent, Supaul : Three devotees died while three others sustained serious injuries after a high-speed car rammed into a Kirtan event in Bihar's Supaul. The incident took place at Kataiya Goth under the Pipra police station area late on Tuesday evening.

According to the information, a kirtan event was organised on the occasion of the Jhoolan festival at a Hanuman temple at Kataiya Chowk on the side of the Supaul-Pipra main road located on NH-327E.

During the evening hours, a high-speed car, having lost control, ploughed into the crowd of devotees. Three people died on the spot after being hit by the car.

The police have identified the deceased as Surendra Yadav, a resident of Ward No 15 of Kataiya Panchayat, Tilai Das, and Raju Das, both residents of Ward No 12.

Those injured include Bhuvaneshwari Yadav and Ramchandra Yadav. Local villagers immediately rushed all the injured to the civil hospital, Supaul, for treatment.

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What did eyewitnesses say?

According to eyewitnesses, devotees were engaged in bhajan and kirtan near the temple complex. Meanwhile, a speeding car sped out of control, running over people. After the incident, the driver fled with the car.

The incident caused panic as people rushed to safety. The uncontrolled car then crashed into a garage at some distance away. The garage's operator and staff were not present at the spot, which prevented casualties.

Villagers block road

As news of the three deaths spread, villagers became enraged and blocked the Supaul-Pipra main road. The road blockade resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides.

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Villagers demanded action against the driver and adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the City Inspector along with the Pipra police station team arrived at the scene. Police are camping at the scene and efforts are underway to pacify the villagers. The wrecked car has been impounded and a probe has been launched.