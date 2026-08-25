A 15-year-old boy who fell into a drain in Jasola village in South Delhi has been found dead after four days. The Delhi Police confirmed that his body was recovered after a search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The incident took place just before noon on Saturday. The boy, identified as Mithun, was a Class 8 student at a local government-run school and lived in the area with his family. According to preliminary reports, he was trying to catch a kite when he accidentally slipped into the drain.

The victim’s family had been searching for him for four days. Several videos on social media showed his father digging through the drain in a bid to find him. प्रशासन जब बच्चे को खोज नहीं पाया तो बेबस पिता नाले में उतरे। बच्चे डूबने के मामले में... @NBTDilli pic.twitter.com/VyWYfE76cM — Ashwani Sharma (@ashwanituntun) August 23, 2026 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had expressed strong displeasure and deep sorrow over the incident, in which the teenager went missing after falling into an unlined drain in Jasola village. Gupta directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on the concerned drain and ordered that the officer responsible for the negligence be suspended.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Two Sanitation Workers Suffocate To Death While Cleaning Septic Tank In Old Jasola Village Following the orders, the Deputy Commissioner (South-East) suspended JE Anuj Kumar for alleged negligence citing alleged dereliction of duty. The MCD said disciplinary proceedings are being initiated against the official. The rescue operation, which began on Saturday evening, continued for several days without success. The delay in locating the teenager sparked anger among family members and local residents, who staged protests on Sunday