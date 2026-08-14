Koderma Road Accident: A 12-year-old child died and at least 50 others got severely injured after a bus carrying devotees from Nepal collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Koderma. As per the reports, the tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Friday near the Pokhardiha turn, leading to panic among the locals. The bus was reportedly carrying the devotees from Basukinath Dham in Jharkhand's Dumka to Rajgir in Bihar.

Bus Was Travelling To Rajgir While the teenager died due to the collision, the injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased child has been identified as Shivam Kumar, son of Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Nepal's Rautahat district. As per the reports, the devotees were heading to Rajgir for darshan after offering prayers at Deoghar and Basukinath.

ALSO READ: 10 Minutes To Accident Spot, 1 Hour To Hospital: NHAI Sets Stricter Deadlines For Ambulances On National Highways Injured Referred To Koderma The eyewitnesses, while providing details, stated that the impact of collision led to panic among the locals. The Satgawan police arrived at the site upon receiving information and began the rescue operation along with the help of the locals. All the injured passengers were rushed to the Satgawan Community Health Center, where 10 severely injured were referred to Koderma after first aid.

The police stated that the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, adding that a probe has been launched into the matter. ALSO READ: Delhi: School Girl Killed After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Mayur Vihar Phase-3; Angry Mob Vandalises Bus In a separate incident, a minor girl was killed on Friday morning after a DTC bus hit the scooter she was riding on with her father in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area. The driver fled the scene, sparking anger among the residents. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am in the Dallupura area when the girl, identified as Kaina, was heading to East Point School in Vasundhara Enclave.

The local police then launched a search for the absconding bus driver. The circumstances of the accident are also being investigated. Cops are also examining footage from CCTV cameras installed around the scene.