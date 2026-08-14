Jagran Correspondent | New Delhi: A minor girl was killed on Friday morning after a DTC bus hit the scooter she was riding on with her father in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area. The driver fled the scene, sparking anger among the residents. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am in the Dallupura area when the girl, identified as Kaina, was heading to East Point School in Vasundhara Enclave.

Following the accident, local residents vandalised the DTC bus involved in the crash, creating chaos at the site. The local police then launched a search for the absconding bus driver. The circumstances of the accident are also being investigated. Cops are also examining footage from CCTV cameras installed around the scene. ALSO READ: Delhi Accident: 70-Year-Old Woman Killed After Speeding Mercedes Collides With WagonR In Narela | Video Separate Incidents In a separate incident, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a school bus collided with the e-rickshaw she was travelling in near Majlis Park Metro station in northwest Delhi. The girl fell onto the road after the collision, where she came under the bus. She was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

The victim, identified as Priyanshi, was a resident of Rama Garden in Mukundpur and a Class 6 student. She had sustained severe injuries after falling from the e-rickshaw. She was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead. No other injuries were reported.

In another case, a 17-year-old girl was killed after a DTC bus collided with her bicycle in Dwarka, officers said. Police said the girl’s bicycle got stuck under the tyres of the bus, and she was dragged for a few metres as the vehicle moved along.The driver, during questioning, has claimed that he lost control of the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Pit, 3 Engineers Suspended; Father Holds Authorities Responsible | What We Know So Far The girl was identified as Isha, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Dabri. The cops said that the teenager was cycling on the road near the Dabri powerhouse when the bus hit her cycle from behind. The cycle got entangled in the front right wheel of the bus, following which she was dragged for a few metres.